How to Watch 5-Star Davion Thompson's Commitment Live as Baylor Looks For Upset Bid

The Baylor Bears have made the final four for 2027 5-star guard Davion Thompson, and on Wednesday night, Scott Drew's program will find out if they are the chosen one. The Branson (MO) Link Academy standout will make his final choice.

Here is how you can see Thompson's commitment live and some more information on him.

How to see Thompson's commitment

Finalists: Baylor, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and Michigan

When: Wednesday, June 10 at 8 p.m. CT

Where: CBS Sports YouTube Channel

Leader: Arkansas has taken the lead with two predictions

Thompson's primer

The 6'2", 170-pound guard is ranked as 247Sports Composite's No. 22 player in the 2027 class and the No. 5 point guard. The Bears might've made his final four, but Baylor is clearly up against it. Thompson has taken known visits to the other four finalists, but the Bears remained in communication with Thompson.

If Baylor is going to be given the final rose on Wednesday night, it's because it earned it. Thompson clearly had interest in Drew's program, and he recently spoke about the development Baylor has and the chance to get to the NBA.

“Just the development they have," Thompson previously told Rivals regarding Baylor. "They showed me all the players who came through there who weren’t highly ranked or anything like that, but still found a way to get to the NBA after going to Baylor.

“They’re obviously in one of the best conferences, too. He lets his guards hoop. They have plenty of guards in the NBA right now. It’s a great school, a great culture, and I like the coaching staff as well.”

Would Baylor get him for this upcoming season?

What would make this addition even more intriguing is the fact that there are rumblings for Thompson reclassifying for the 2026 season. That would give Baylor another five-star to add to its class along with Dylan Mingo.

The Bears could certainly use another ball handler to go with Mingo, Kayden Mingo, and Isaac Williams. And the Bears aren't quite deep enough at guard where Drew could lean on Thompson this upcoming season. One thing Thompson noted earlier is that he wants to play for a coach who will allow him to play through his mistakes.

“Just a coach that’s going to believe in me, let me play through my mistakes, and push me to get to the next level," said Thompson. "My main goal is to get to the NBA and play in the NBA, so I’m trying to find the place that believes in me and feels like home.”

Time will tell who Thompson picks, and Baylor will be waiting.