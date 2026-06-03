Future 1st-Round NBA Pick Cameron Carr Credits Baylor's Scott Drew: 'Wouldn't Be Here'

Cameron Carr had as good of an NBA Draft Combine as anyone out there, and the Baylor basketball star is viewed as a potential lottery selection. Carr continues to work his way up the draft boards and while he is a hot name right now, Carr went through some adversity to get there.

He missed his junior season of high school with an injury, and then after signing with Tennessee and playing one season in a minimal role, Carr suffered another injury, and opted to transfer. He landed with Baylor as a mid-year transfer, and then exploded this past season in his first season with the Bears.

While we see Carr shining on the court, the 6'5" wing gives all credit to his coach, Scott Drew.

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“Honestly, I think I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” Carr told Dwain Price of NBA.com. “He helped me find my peace. I was coming from a lot of background noise.

“He just told me you got to take advantage of every moment, and you can’t sit here and get caught up in the noise and what could have been or what’s going on. Just stay forward and stay focused and keep a level head.”

Take advantage he did

It all started this past summer when Cameron Carr dominated in the FISU World University Games, representing Team USA, playing for Scott Drew. And then Carr didn't skip a beat when the college basketball season began.

Carr led the Bears in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game, and grabbed a respectable 5.8 rebounds per game. Carr's height allowed him to block 1.3 shots per game, leading the team. He also shot 37.4% from three, and his three-point shooting flashed during the Combine.

Baylor might've had a disappointing season, going just 17-17, but Carr represented Baylor well and the Bears leaned on him during tough moments. Carr knew all about adversity, and he helped the Bears in any way he could.

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“Coaches love to see players grow and mature, and Cam Carr was amazing from the day he stepped on our campus until I last saw him at the Chicago Combine,” Scott Drew said in the interview. “He has physical tools that resemble an NBA All-Star.

“But at the same time he has the kind of heart and personality that you would want your daughter to date off the court.”

Now that his college days are over, Carr will hear his name called in Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft. It's now just a matter of how high he's going to be selected.