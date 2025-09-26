Michigan looking to flip top Baylor commit
The Michigan Wolverines are eyeing to possibly flip a top Baylor commit. Four-star recruit and Baylor Bears commit Jamarion Vincent posted to his Twitter/X account on Thursday, announcing he has received an offer from Michigan.
Vincent is a Waco native and plays at John B Connally High School. The four-star recruit is a class of 2026 graduate and is the 7th-best cornerback in the country according to 247Sports rankings and the 11th-best player in Texas.
Vincent is an incredible athlete, playing both quarterback and cornerback for his high school. He finished his junior season throwing for 818 yards and 9 touchdowns while completing 56.1% of his passes, while also rushing for 1,123 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. As a defender, Vincent logged 34 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 FR, and 8 pass breakups. The 2026 commit also returned a kick return for a touchdown.
On top of his versatility as a football player, Vincent competes in other sports for his school as well. The Waco native competes in both basketball and track and field for John B Connally High School and has tested well as a runner, according to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports.
As a player, the 6-foot-2 Baylor commit has the speed and length of a starting defensive back at the college level, but he will have to add to his mass. Vincent's weight is logged at 165 and he will need to gain 10-15 pounds of muscle to be able to tackle well at a collegiate level. The four-star recruit will immediately benefit from the facilities and weight rooms of a college facility.
The Baylor commit has plenty of other offers as well. On top of Michigan, Vincent has received offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Arizona. 247Sports recruiting analyst currently lists the Texas Longhorns as the Crystal Ball pick for Vincent despite his commitment to the Baylor Bears.
In the new age of college football, it will be difficult for the Bears to keep the four-star commit, but with a close pipeline and the opportunity to give Vincent an immediate role on the team, Baylor could keep their 12th-highest-rated highest rated prospect to ever commit.