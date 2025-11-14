Recent visit has Baylor at the top of three-star cornerback's list
Three-star cornerback Josiah Vilmael may have a new leader in the clubhouse for his recruitment after a visit to Baylor this past weekend.
Vilmael, a former Oklahoma State commit, has received offers from Texas, Houston, Arizona State, Kansas State, Arizona, Iowa, Maryland, Oklahoma State, UTEP, UNLV and Baylor. Cal added to the offer list on, according to Vilmael's twitter on November 10th. In a post from November 5th, Vilmael says he is an early graduate and has intercepted four passes through nine games of his high school season. He also has returned a kickoff for a touchdown, notched a sack and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
For what it’s worth, Vilmael is following Ed Paris the Assistant director of player personnel at Baylor.
Currently, Baylor has two cornerbacks committed in Jamarion Vincent and Jamarion Richardson.
Hailing from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, Vilmael could join a Texas-heavy class that already has 13 commits from the Lone Star state if he signs with the Bears. As of 11/13, Baylor has seven commitments on the defense with Richardson, Vincent, edge rusher Jamarion Carlton, defensive lineman Jae’Lin Battle, safety Jordan Davis, linebacker Jamarion Phillips and edge rusher Tyrone Morgan.
A close relationship with Paul Gonzales, Baylor’s pass-game coordinator, has contributed to the recent uptick in Baylor’s chances with Vilmael. Gonzales has been recruiting Vilmael since he was on staff at TCU. Vilmael has speed to burn, he ran 10.66 and 21.57 in the 100- and 200-meter races as a junior in high school.
The battle for the speedster cornerback is just beginning as he scheduled visits for Arizona State on November 18th, Houston on November 22nd and Kansas State on November 29th. The early signing period for 2026 recruits runs from December 3rd through the 5th, so a decision could be soon after the Kansas State visit. He visited Baylor on November 1st and Iowa on November 8th.
Oklahoma State was the first to offer Vilmael and he committed to the Cowboys on April 8th before decommitting on September 28th. As it stands, there is no commitment date set for Vilmael.