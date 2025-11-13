Behind enemy lines for Baylor football vs. Utah
The Baylor Bears welcome the Utah Utes, and, even with preseason expectations seemingly out of reach, head coach Dave Aranda has already spoken about the importance of this game for the culture of the program. The game doubles as the game that could secure bowl eligibility for the third time in Aranda's tenure, and a potential statement game that could keep him in Waco past this season.
However, the Bears have their work cut out for them if they want to pull the upset off, with the Utes being one of the most physical teams on both sides of the ball in the country. After Baylor's bye week, we're back with our Behind Enemy Lines series, this time getting some perspective of the Utes from Utah on SI writer Cole Forsman (@CGForsman on X) for this week's matchup
Q: What is Utah’s view of the Bears going into this game? This Baylor squad came into the year expecting to compete for a Big 12 title game spot, but obviously has fallen short. How dangerous do the Utes view the Bears going in, and what are the weaknesses of this Utah team that Baylor could potentially exploit?
Forsman: Regardless of what the record might indicate, the Utes aren’t overlooking the talent on this Bears squad, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, with Sawyer Robertson, Bryson Washington, and the plethora of pass-catchers surrounding Robertson at quarterback.
It’ll be interesting to see how effective Robertson is through the air. The Utes pass defense has been stout — they allow the fewest pass yards per game and rank No. 2 in efficiency in the Big 12 — but Saturday will present the toughest test the secondary’s faced this season. Utah primarily plays man-to-man, and Michael Trigg is a matchup nightmare for any opposing defense. How the Utes handle Trigg, as well as Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins, will go a long way in determining how Saturday’s game plays out.
Q: Sawyer Robertson leads the Big 12 in passing yards, but Devon Dampier has been one of the conference’s most dynamic QBs, rushing for over 500 yards and being 2nd in completion percentage. Do the Utes see the QB battle as even, or with an edge towards Dampier or Robertson?
Forsman: Given how both are such a great fit for their respective teams’ offenses, the quarterback matchup could be seen as a wash. It just comes down to who can execute better between Dampier and Robertson. Opposing defenses have had trouble slowing down Utah’s triple-option run game, and I’m not sure Baylor’s pass rush has what it takes to get after Dampier consistently, based on what we’ve seen through the first nine games. Dampier is at his best when the run game is clicking and he has time in the pocket to either find an open receiver or scramble and make a play with his legs.
With Robertson, if he’s given time, he could be the one to break through Utah’s stout pass defense. If that happens and Baylor can finish drives with touchdowns, Utah’s offense wouldn’t be able to lean on the run as much as it normally does, putting Dampier and company in a precarious spot.
Q: It’s not a secret that Dave Aranda’s on the hot seat after 3 losing seasons and being dangerously close to a 4th one this year. What has been some of the foundation and culture for Kyle Whittingtam that has made Utah what it is over the past 2 decades?
Forsman: What Whittingham has been able to build in Salt Lake City is special. I’ve heard it put a handful of different ways, but I think Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham said it best when he broke down the differences between playing against a “team” and playing against a “program.” Players will come and go, but the identity of the program never changes.
The Utes have always been stout defensively and more physical in the trenches than just about any team they come across, and that starts with consistency at the coaching level — Morgan Scalley is in his 10th season as defensive coordinator, Whittingham has been with the program for 30-plus years — as well as identifying talent that matches what they want to do on both sides of the ball.
It’ll be interesting to see how the program adapts to the NIL/transfer portal era as it progresses, but I can’t imagine the basic principles of Utah football going away anytime soon.
Q: Utah came into the year unranked but now sits at 13th in the first playoff rankings in a prime spot for a Big 12 title game berth and a playoff spot. What would a potential Baylor loss do to both of those chances?
Forsman: The Utes have to win their final three games to have a chance at either an appearance in the Big 12 championship game or a College Football Playoff berth. Coach Whittingham and company definitely know that, too. Any sort of setback would drop them in the CFP rankings and give BYU and Texas Tech a chance to pull away.
Q: Most Big 12 and CFB fans know Dampier, potential first-rounders Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, two-way standout Smith Snowden, and the dynamic duo off the edge with Logan Fano and John Henry Daley. Who are maybe some X-Factor Utes that don’t get a lot of attention that could be big against Baylor?
Forsman: Daniel Bray is a name to watch for on Saturday. He’s listed as a running back but lines up all over the field, especially out wide for jet sweeps and option plays. He had 121 yards and a touchdown in the BYU game and is coming off 84 all-purpose yards against Cincinnati.
Dallen Bentley is another name to know from Utah’s offense. He was recently named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award (top tight end) amid a career season, hauling in 32 catches for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Utes’ first nine games of the season. Dampier often looks Bentley’s way in critical third-down situations.
Q: Game prediction time! Give me your predicted winner of the game and any particular factors you think could influence the outcome.
Forsman: Utah 34, Baylor 20 — Robertson and company pose the biggest challenge the Utes defense faces to this point in the season, but Utah’s dominant run game proves to be too overwhelming for the Bears' defense.