SEC program offers Baylor 2026 commit after commitment to Bears
There are highly scouted players, and then a lot of times, players go under the radar until they commit to a school. That's likely the case with Baylor commit Jae'Lin Battle. The Edmond (OK) prospect committed to the Bears back on July 12. At the time, Battle held notable offers from Kansas State, Arizona State, Houston, and UNLV.
But as time has passed, some bigger teams are starting to notice Battle. One of those teams is SEC's Missouri. Battle shared on his X account that the Tigers offered him recently.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 533 player in the 2026 cycle and the No. 64 defensive lineman, per 247Sports' Composite. 247Sports' Gabe Brooks provided insight on what Baylor is gatting in Battle.
- Interior D-line leverage merchant with promising athletic markers.
- Sawed-off but wins with pad level and short-area power.
- Boasts surprising two-way snaps with a dozen career catches, including two TDs, through junior season.
- Supports encouraging combine testing athleticism with impressive functional athleticism in pads.
- Experienced at multiple spots for high school squad, but projects as a true interior option who could possibly fit multiple fronts.
- Owns shot put reps approaching the 50-foot threshold to reflect power flashes on the gridiron.- Can more consistently put that explosion to good use.
- Hand violence can also improve in consistency.
- Displays sudden redirecting ability, supported by testing data, that is not typical of most with his build and mass.
- Projects as a P4 IDL prospect and potential high-major player who could become a front-line stalwart. Athletic data, multi
-sport numbers, and two-way snaps also suggest developmental upside beyond physical specs on paper.
With other programs taking notice of Battle, it will be important for Dave Aranda and Co. to keep Battle in the fold.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor Bears land transfer portal WR from Purdue
Baylor Football: Could Sawyer Robertson be this year’s Cam Ward?
Paul Finebaum claims Auburn's toughest 2025 test will be a Big 12 opponent
Baylor vs Arizona State headlines Week 4: national spotlight hits Waco
REPORT: Colorado State hiring away Baylor football coach
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS