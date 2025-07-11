Social media explodes following elite DL Jamarion Carlton committing to Baylor
It was a major win for Dave Aranda on Thursday. Baylor beat out powers such as Texas, LSU, and Texas Tech to land one of the top defensive linemen in all of college football. Four-star Jamarion Carlton picked Baylor to continue his collegiate career.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman is from Temple (TX) and is ranked as the 39th-best player in the 2026 class. He is also listed as the No. 4 defensive lineman, per the Composite.
Prior to picking Baylor, it appeared he was either Texas or Texas Tech bound. But as the days moved closer to making his decision, the Bears picked up a ton of steam. Crystal Balls and predictions favored Baylor, and that was the end result.
Following Carlton's commitment, social media exploded. Here are some of the best reactions out there.
