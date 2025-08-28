2027 top-20 CB will be attendance for Baylor, Auburn Week 1 showdown
With Baylor having an electric home opener, there will be several top recruits on hand for the game on Friday against Auburn. According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, 2027 four-star recruit Mikhail McCreary is one of them.
McCreary, the San Antonio (TX) Claudia Taylor Johnson prospect, is one of the top corners in the '27 cycle. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback is ranked as a four-star recruit. He is labeled as the No. 188 recruit in the nation and the No. 18 CB, per the Composite.
McCreary holds offers from programs like Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, among plenty of others. Baylor was McCreary's second offer back on June 8 of 2024.
This past season, during his sophomore year, McCreary had 46 tackles, nine PBUs, and three interceptions -- with one being returned for a score. He was also named Texas District 27-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.
According to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, Baylor leads the way for McCreary with a 20.2% chance of landing him. Both Houston and SMU are right behind the Bears. With the standout cornerback entering his junior year, there is still plenty of time for suitors to make their way into his recruitment. But it appears Baylor has done a nice job of making McCreary feel the love early.
Baylor currently has one player committed in the 2027 cycle. Three-star CB Davontrae Kirkland committed to the Bears back in June.
Fans can watch the big game on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. CT on Fox.
