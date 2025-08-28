Inside The Bears

2027 top-20 CB will be attendance for Baylor, Auburn Week 1 showdown

The big-time CB has some interest in the Baylor Bears

Trent Knoop

Baylor Football X Accoun
In this story:

With Baylor having an electric home opener, there will be several top recruits on hand for the game on Friday against Auburn. According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, 2027 four-star recruit Mikhail McCreary is one of them.

McCreary, the San Antonio (TX) Claudia Taylor Johnson prospect, is one of the top corners in the '27 cycle. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback is ranked as a four-star recruit. He is labeled as the No. 188 recruit in the nation and the No. 18 CB, per the Composite.

McCreary holds offers from programs like Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, among plenty of others. Baylor was McCreary's second offer back on June 8 of 2024.

This past season, during his sophomore year, McCreary had 46 tackles, nine PBUs, and three interceptions -- with one being returned for a score. He was also named Texas District 27-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.

According to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, Baylor leads the way for McCreary with a 20.2% chance of landing him. Both Houston and SMU are right behind the Bears. With the standout cornerback entering his junior year, there is still plenty of time for suitors to make their way into his recruitment. But it appears Baylor has done a nice job of making McCreary feel the love early.

Baylor currently has one player committed in the 2027 cycle. Three-star CB Davontrae Kirkland committed to the Bears back in June.

Fans can watch the big game on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. CT on Fox.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt predicts the outcome between Baylor and Auburn on Friday

My best bet for Auburn vs. Baylor in Week 1

Breaking down Baylor: Jackson Arnold's take on the Bears' 'simulated pressure'

Three keys to a Baylor win over Auburn

Everything Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said ahead of Auburn football game

Baylor Football: Behind enemy lines with the Auburn Tigers

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting