Trio of former Baylor stars commit to SEC programs for 2026 season

Baylor is going to look much different in 2026. All of the Bears' star power from their underwhelming 2025 season is gone. Baylor lost QB Sawyer Robertson, TE Michael Trigg, and WR Josh Cameron, among others, to graduation, while even more talent went to the transfer portal.

RB Bryson Washington, LB Keaton Thomas, C Coleton Price, and S DJ Coleman, among others, are all leaving Baylor in hopes of finding greener pastures elsewhere. So far, three of those players have signed with their new schools.

Thomas, Coleman, and Price have all found their new homes, and all three will be at a different SEC program.

Keaton Thomas

Back on Dec. 22, Thomas announced his intention to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Hw was one of the most sought-after prospects and he ended up landing with Ole Miss. The Rebels landed one of the top linebackers in the portal and Ole Miss hopes it has found its top linebacker for next season.

The 6-foot-2, 229-pound linebacker came to Baylor from Northeast Mississippi CC. He originally committed to WVU, but took the JUCO route before heading to Waco. It can't be overstated how important Thomas was for Baylor.

While the Bears' defense wasn't very good, it wasn't due to Thomas.

In 2024, Thomas was one of the top LBs in all of college football. Going down as one of the best seasons in Baylor history, Thomas recorded 114 tackles, seven for a loss, with 2.5 sacks, three QB hurries and an interception returned 35 yards for a TD -- while having four games with over 10 tackles.

Then this year, in 12 games, Thomas recorded a team-high 105 tackles. Thomas had seven TFLs, and one sack to go along with his tackles.

DJ Coleman

Prior to Thomas announcing his intent to transfer, DJ Coleman announced his. Coleman visited Florida and opted to sign with the Gators for the 2026 season.

Coleman started 11 of 12 games for the Baylor defense this season. He logged 593 snaps on the season, which was the fourth-most of any Baylor defender. According to PFF, he had the third-best defensive grade with a 70.8, and he had the second-best coverage grade with a 72.3 this season.

Not only was Coleman reliable for the Bears, but he was the fifth-best tackler on the team. Coleman recorded 46 total tackles and was second on the team with 6.5 TFLs. The 6-foot-1 safety intercepted two passes this season, also good enough for second on the defense.

Coleton Price

Just three days ago, Price entered the transfer portal. He was one of the best lineman Baylor had, but now he will head to Kentucky and play with the 'Cats.

Price started 11 games for Baylor this season and played and finished his third season as the starter for the Bears. Price was inserted as the starting center for Baylor back in Week 8 of the 2023 season and has never looked back. Price has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen of Dave Aranda's tenure.

This season, Price was ranked behind guard Omar Aigbedion by Pro Football Focus with a 71.2 offensive grade -- No. 8 on the Baylor offense. But he was also listed as the top-ranked pass blocker for the Bears. Per PFF, Price was rated with an 84.0 grade -- the only Baylor player over 80.

