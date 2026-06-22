What are the Best Fits for Cameron Carr?

Cameron Carr is going to see his NBA dream realized on Tuesday night at some point during the first round of the NBA Draft.

The former Baylor star was one-and-done in Waco after being the team’s leading scorer in an otherwise forgettable season on campus.

Carr was one of the stars of the NBA Combine, which makes his draft stock a little unclear. He could be someone that is seen as a player with a high ceiling, therefore pushed up the boards by a team who is looking to take a big swing.

He also could be seen as someone who is inconsistent, and could take time to develop at the NBA level.

Both of those options could be beneficial for Carr as he transitions to the pro game, but some fits will undoubtedly be better than others.

Where are they? Here are some of the best fits for Carr when the draft kicks off.

Dallas Mavericks

On Monday morning, this team would not have made this list because of the uncertainty surrounding them. The Dallas Mavericks did not have a head coach before shocking the world and luring Dusty May away from the national champion Michigan Wolverines to help guide the Mavericks back out of obscurity.

Who better to help Carr transition to the pro game than somebody who will be doing the same thing as a coach?

Dusty May has already proven capable of coaching different styles of rosters, and could see Carr as someone who could replicate what Yaxel Lendeborg did for him during their national title run one season ago.

Furthermore, Carr struggled at times last season at Baylor when he was asked to be the man during crunch time. There will be no such requests of him in Dallas. Both Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving are going to be healthy and ready for action when the season begins. That will allow Carr to grow into his role, while also playing under the mentorship of Irving who has plenty of skins on the wall at the NBA level.

Charlotte Hornets

Speaking of second year players who were recently at Duke, the Charlotte Hornets boast a lineup that includes rookie of the year runner up Kon Kneuppel. His presence gives the Hornets a Bonafide star, and someone that could give Carr more room to grow as an ancillary playmaker.

Furthermore, the Hornets are a fast-paced team, and Carr was at his best a season ago when he was able to play in transition. Playing as a flyer alongside someone like Kneuppel or Lamelo Ball could give Carr plenty of chances to run and dunk while he learns that greater nuances of the pro game.

Chicago Bulls

Another team with a new head coach looking for a fresh start. The Chicago Bulls are one of the landmark franchises in the NBA, and recently hired Tiago Splitter to be the new man to lead their franchise.

A fresh start can mean a fresh perspective in NBA circles, and Splitter was seen as someone who was excellent in player development during his time in Portland.

Carr has plenty of athleticism, but is a little rough around the edges. Development is going to be the biggest key in his pro career that could take him from a rotational player to a potential all star.

Finding a coach with the acumen of Splitter is paramount for Carr. On the same note, the Bulls are in the midst of a rebuild, and are armed with the fourth pick in the draft. That means whoever the Bulls pick first will be dubbed the franchise’s next savior, while Carr can work in the shadows to become an adequate sidekick next to whoever the Bulls tab with the fourth pick.

2027 4-Star DB Davontrae Kirkland has officially shut his recruitment down and the Waco prospect will play for #Baylor next season.



Kirkland spoke about new DC Joe Klanderman and one prospect he'd like to see flip to the Bears.



STORY: https://t.co/GvY7QBnlgn pic.twitter.com/Awk8xrwP40 — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) June 22, 2026