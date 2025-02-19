How to watch, stream Boise State vs. New Mexico men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Boise State men’s basketball team was roughed up in a January 84-65 Mountain West Conference loss at New Mexico.
The Broncos (17-8, 9-5) fell behind 48-21 by halftime and committed 17 turnovers against a ferocious New Mexico (22-4, 14-1) defense.
“It’s definitely hard to win when you’re turning the ball over so much,” Boise State point guard Alvaro Cardenas said ahead of Wednesday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time rematch with the Lobos at ExtraMile Arena.
“Not just me, but the whole team. But it starts with me because I’m the one handling the ball. It’s definitely something on my mind, just take care of the ball and make the right plays … but also not being afraid to play my game and make plays for my teammates. You can’t go out with the mentality of trying to be too conservative.”
The Lobos, who lead the MWC by two games over Utah State (22-4, 12-3), are riding an eight-game winning streak. New Mexico is closing in on its first regular-season MWC title since the 2012-13 season.
A standout defensive and transition team, New Mexico had 29 fast-break points in its first meeting with the Broncos.
“They are probably the best team in the conference in fast-break points,” Cardenas said. “We really have to do a better job of showing bodies — especially to Donovan Dent — on the fast-break.
“It also starts with offensive rebounding, that’s key in slowing down their fast-break. The more offensive boards we can get, the more we slow them down.”
Dent, a junior point guard, averages 19.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Center Nelly Junior Joseph (13.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) and guard Tru Washington (11.6 points, four rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.9 assists) are also standout contributors.
The Lobos could be without starting forward Mustapha Amzil (plantar fasciitis) and reserve guard CJ Noland (concussion-like symptoms) for Wednesday’s game. Both players are considered day-to-day, according to head coach Richard Pitino.
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart leads the Broncos at 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
In the latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, New Mexico was listed as a nine seed while the Broncos were not included among the first eight out.
At No. 47 in the NCAA NET Rankings, Boise State can play its way back into at-large consideration with a strong regular-season finish.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup with New Mexico.
Boise State vs. New Mexico TV channel, live stream, betting odds predictions
Who: Boise State hosts New Mexico in Mountain West Conference play
When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Feb. 19
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Betting odds: Boise State -4.5
ESPN BPI prediction: Boise State has a 61.2 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 74, New Mexico 73
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Boise State head coach Leon Rice, point guard Alvaro Cardenas want to see ExtraMile Arena rocking for New Mexico
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.