Where to watch, stream Boise State vs. Utah State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Boise State men’s basketball team evened its Mountain West Conference regular-season series with New Mexico last week, and the Broncos are hoping to do the same Wednesday night against Utah State.
Boise State (19-8, 11-5) will host the Aggies (22-4, 14-3) in a critical game for both teams at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.
Utah State, which fought back for an 81-79 January victory over Boise State in Logan, enters Wednesday tied atop the MWC standings with New Mexico (22-6, 14-3). The Lobos suffered a 73-65 loss at San Diego State (19-7, 12-5) Tuesday night.
Boise State has played its way back onto the NCAA Tournament bubble with victories in six of its last seven games.
“You measure success on the persistence and the toughness to get up when it’s hard to get up,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “That separates good teams from great, that separates great players, everything. It means everything to our program and us, and these guys embrace it.”
In the first Boise State/Utah State game, the Aggies trailed by 13 points early in the second half before roaring back at Smith Spectrum. An Ian Martinez four-play with 7.3 seconds remaining was the difference in the back-and-forth game.
The Aggies finished the night 30 of 49 overall (61.2 percent) and 11 of 21 from 3-point range (52.4 percent). Boise State was nearly as good at 27 of 51 overall (52.9 percent) and 14 of 26 from long range (53.8 percent).
In the second half, Utah State made 16 of its 20 field goal attempts.
Boise State has played much better defense during its 6-1 stretch, holding opponents to 63 points per game. In Saturday’s 70-69 victory at Nevada, the Broncos got two big stops down the stretch.
“It’s gotten a lot better,” senior forward Tyson Degenhart said of Boise State’s defense. “It was just so fitting because we’ve been in that spot three different times this year and hadn’t gotten the job done. Just knowing that we can rely on getting one stop down the stretch is really nice.”
Degenhart, the reigning MWC Player of the Week, leads the Broncos at 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Martinez (17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists) and fellow guard Mason Falslev (14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals) are the Aggies’ top offensive threats.
Here are details on where to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup with Utah State.
Boise State vs. Utah State TV channel, live stream, betting odds predictions
Who: Boise State hosts Utah State in MWC play
When: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Feb. 26
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Utah State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: FS1
Betting odds: Boise State -4.5
ESPN BPI prediction: Boise State has a 57 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 79, Utah State 73
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
