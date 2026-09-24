3 Boise State problems that must be fixed against Western Michigan

Boise State will conclude non-conference play on Saturday with a road trip to Western Michigan.

Kickoff between the visiting Broncos (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and home Broncos (2-1, 0-0 MAC) is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Waldo Stadium. The game will air live nationally on ESPN2.

Boise State, which is now in the Pac-12, closed its Mountain West run with three straight conference titles. Western Michigan captured the 2025 MAC title en route to a 10-4 overall record.

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State is holding steady at a seven-point favorite over Western Michigan.

Here are three keys to Boise State securing a College Football Playoff resume-boosting victory.

1. Hold Western Michigan to zero explosive plays

Boise State’s aggressive, attacking defense has allowed 12 plays of 40 or more yards this season, by far the most in FBS.



The Broncos faced three explosive offenses—Oregon, Memphis and South Dakota—to open the season and will see a much different type of attack on Saturday.



Western Michigan uses a methodical, ball-control offense with running quarterback Broc Lowry and star tailback Jalen Buckley. Lowry has three long completions this season of 34, 39 and 44 yards—all to Aveion Chenault, who is questionable to play due to a lower body injury—while Buckley’s lone chunk play was a 66-yard run against Rice.



Boise State’s defense has a chance to control Saturday’s game against a limited offense.

2. Hit two downfield pass plays

For the second straight season, Boise State’s downfield passing game has been nonexistent with Maddux Madsen behind center.



The Broncos have five completions of 30 or more yards through three games. Only two of the plays—receptions of 31 and 32 yards by Rasean Jones—could be classified as deep balls.



Western Michigan’s defense has allowed just two passing plays of 30-plus yards this year, one of which should not have counted.



Boise State should be able to keep its rushing attack rolling on Saturday, but Madsen and company need to do their part in a hostile environment.

3. Record three sacks of Broc Lowry

The Boise State pass rush has largely disappointed this season with five sacks through three games.



Pass rush opportunities will be few and far between against Western Michigan, which has a 64:36 run-to-pass ratio in 2026.



Boise State must take advantage of every pass rush opportunity and record three sacks of Lowry. The junior quarterback was sacked five times through Western Michigan’s first three games.

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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