Ashton Jeanty one of 20 semifinalists for Walter Camp Award
Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty received more national recognition on Wednesday.
Jeanty is one of 20 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Award, which is presented annually to the collegiate football player of the year.
A Heisman Trophy candidate, Jeanty leads the country in rushing yards (1,734) and rushing touchdowns (23). He averages 203 all-purpose yards per game, which is also tops in the country.
Jeanty is coming off a 209-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 28-21 victory over Nevada. Jeanty had a career-high 34 carries against the Wolf Pack.
“He’s a great leader in the running back room,” Broncos backup running back Breezy Dubar said during Tuesday’s media availability. “He tells us the plays, helps us out, motivates us. It’s pretty nice.
“He’s a workhorse. Just seeing what he does is amazing.”
Army quarterback Bryson Daily and Jeanty are the only semifinalists from outside the Power 4 conferences. The lone running backs on the 20-man list are Jeanty and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson.
Jeanty is also a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award. He has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week six times this season.
In the latest FanDuel Heisman Trophy odds, Colorado’s Travis Hunter is the favorite at -115. Jeanty and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel are next at +360.
Hunter starts both ways for the Buffaloes at wide receiver and cornerback. Jeanty only plays offense, but the do-everything back has seen his workload increase with 139 total touches over the last four games.
“Ashton Jeanty is my Heisman,” Dubar said. “I don’t care whatever (people) are talking about. Ashton … had (four) games back-to-back of 30 carries. I don’t think anybody in the country is doing that.
“Just seeing what he does and seeing him in fall camp, spring ball, all that stuff, it’s pretty amazing to watch him put it into the game.”
Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), ranked No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, hits the road this week to take on San Jose State (6-3, 3-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time.
Here are the 20 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Award:
Abdul Carter, Penn State
Bryson Daily, Army
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Travis Hunter, Colorado
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Cam Ward, Miami
Tyler Warren, Penn State
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame