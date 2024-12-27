NFL mock drafts: Ashton Jeanty remains top running back prospect
Boise State junior tailback Ashton Jeanty, a top NFL Draft prospect, will be fresh when he takes the field for the Fiesta Bowl against Penn State.
Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, leads the nation in most rushing categories, including carries (344), yards (2,497) and touchdowns (29). He needs 132 yards in the College Football Playoff to break Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
The third-seeded Broncos (12-1) will battle No. 6 Penn State (12-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Below is a collection of opinions from draft experts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Note: The NFL Draft order is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. All draft positions listed are also projections.
1. Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: No. 15 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “No way Jerry Jones will be able to resist selecting Jeanty here, even though Rico Dowdle has been a formidable threat on the ground these last few games.”
2. Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports: No. 32 to Kansas City Chiefs
Rationale: “A steal! Ashton Jeanty is one of the two or three best players in the class but winds up in the hands of the Chiefs, who should be thrilled about being able to add him to the offense. Jeanty has a rare combination of strength, balance and speed that will make him a nightmare for NFL defenses.”
3. Kyle Crabbs, 33rd Team: No. 20 to Los Angeles Chargers
Rationale: “(Jim) Harbaugh wants to tote the rock. Ashton Jeanty totes the rock at a high, high level. The prospect of adding a running back in the top 20 is always a little scary, but this is probably the ideal fit for Jeanty — who can run concepts out of any system thanks to his balance, vision, pad level, and foot quickness. Jeanty being fed by a Harbaugh-coached team feels like a first-class ticket to some Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and would help the Chargers double-down on their identity as a physical, smashmouth football team.”
4. Ryan Roberts, A to Z Sports: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “It’s a simple initiative for the Raiders: your roster isn’t very good, so taking the best player available is probably for the best. Despite playing the running back position, Jeanty has the rare three-down upside that makes him an elite prospect.”
5. Curt Popejoy, The Draft Wire: No. 5 to Cleveland Browns
Rationale: “The Browns should try and cut ties with quarterback Deshaun Watson. But regardless, Jeanty is a game-changer and the best pick here.”
