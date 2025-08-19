Boise State’s freshman sensation nominated for national award
Boise State redshirt freshman running back Sire Gaines, the top candidate to replace Ashton Jeanty, was named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list, The Associated Press and Fiesta Sports Foundation announced on Tuesday.
The Comeback Player of the Year award is presented annually to a college football player who overcame injury, illness, or other circumstances.
Gaines appeared in three games as a true freshman last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, running for 156 yards with 44 yards receiving. He tallied 151 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in Boise State’s season-opener against Georgia Southern.
Gaines reaggravated the injury during winter workouts and missed all of spring practice, but the versatile back was a summer standout for the Broncos.
“He can do a lot, I couldn’t even put it into words,” fellow running back Malik Sherrod said of Gaines earlier in fall camp. “He just has such a great build. He’s powerful, he’s strong, he’s explosive. I think me and him are going to be a real problem.”
The Mountain West placed two other players on the Comeback Player of the Year watch list: Fresno State’s Camryn Bracha (defensive back) and Josiah Freeman (wide receiver).
Earlier this month, Gaines was also nominated for the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back).
Gaines is one of 10 Boise State players to earn a national preseason award nomination.
Here are the 10 Broncos on preseason watch lists:
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen: Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation’s top upperclassman quarterback), Manning Award (nation’s top quarterback), Maxwell Award (national player of the year), Walter Camp Award (national player of the year)
Freshman running back Sire Gaines: Comeback Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award
Senior tight end Matt Lauter: Mackey Award (nation’s top tight end)
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey: Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker)
Senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely: Polynesian College Player of the Year
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year), Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Lombardi Award.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni: Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field)
Junior safety Ty Benefield: Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back)
Senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy: Jim Thorpe Award
Senior long snapper Mason Hutton: Patrick Mannelly Award (nation’s top long snapper)