Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos lose edge rusher to portal

Redshirt freshman Nick Hawthorne enters transfer portal

Bob Lundeberg

Two days after falling to Penn State in the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl, Boise State lost another reserve player to the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman edge rusher Nick Hawthorne announced Thursday evening that he has entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Hawthorne did not record any statistics this season for the Broncos, who finished 12-2 overall while securing a second straight Mountain West Conference title. Boise State earned a College Football Playoff spot for the first time in program history and lost to Penn State in the CFP quarterfinals, 31-14

Hawthorne was rated a three-star cornerback prospect coming out of Fort Worth, Texas’ Boswell High School. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Colorado State, Miami (Ohio), Oregon State and Utah State. He was rated the No. 153 overall prospect in Texas for the class of 2023. 

Hawthorne made the unusual transition from defensive back to edge rusher for the 2024 season, but couldn’t crack a rotation featuring several talented rushers in Ahmed Hassanein, Jayden Virgin-Morgan and others. 

Hawthorne is the 11th Bronco — all reserves — to enter the transfer portal during the winter cycle. Boise State also has six known transfer portal additions. 

Here are the Broncos’ 11 portal losses: 

Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.

Running back Kaden Dudley

Linebacker Udoka Ezeani

Wide receiver Jackson Grier

Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne

Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather

Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic

Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)

Safety Gabe Tahir

Cornerback Khai Taylor

Cornerback Dionte Thornton 

Here are Boise State’s six portal additions: 

Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)

Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)

Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)

Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)

Defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii)

Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)

