Boise State 2025 spring football position-by-position preview: Wide receivers
Boise State soared to new heights during the 2024 football season.
The Broncos repeated as Mountain West Conference champions and were selected for the College Football Playoff.
Both accomplishments were program firsts for the Broncos, who finished 12-2 overall after falling to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Boise State’s roster will look a bit different next season as star players like running back Ashton Jeanty and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein move on to the NFL.
With spring ball just around the corner, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a position-by-position look at head coach Spencer Danielson’s roster heading into next season.
We started with the quarterbacks and running backs and will now move on to the wide receivers.
Wide receivers
One thing is certain about Boise State’s wide receiver room for the 2025 season: Latrell Caples will once again be a top target of quarterback Maddux Madsen.
After missing the 2023 season due to a ruptured Achilles, Caples returned to the field last fall and caught 38 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns. He will enter his sixth year at Boise State with 93 career catches for 1,078 yards and nine touchdowns.
Caples could begin spring practice as the No. 1 receiver with the status of Cam Camper — the Broncos’ leading receiver in 2024 with 58 catches for 903 yards and four touchdowns — in limbo.
According to head coach Spencer Danielson, Boise State is seeking more clarity from the NCAA on Camper’s eligibility. Camper spent two years at the junior college level and completed his fifth college season in 2024. Back in December, the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to former junior college players.
No. 3 wide receiver Prince Strachan hit the transfer portal after the College Football Playoff and recently committed to USC, leaving Boise State with up to two receiver holes to fill in the starting lineup.
“Receiver is a big point of need that we’re working through right now from recruiting, to some guys stepping up,” Danielson said. “Obviously Latrell Caples, we think the world of. Austin Bolt had a good season; there’s a lot more meat on the bone for him. … Chase Penry and Ben Ford played a lot for us and need to continue to play more. I feel really good about that core.”
Bolt, a graduate of Boise’s Borah High School, has battled injuries throughout his college career and caught 16 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns as a redshirt junior. Penry (14 catches, 164 yards) and Ford (four catches, 34 yards) both played last year, as did talented true freshman Cameron Bates (nine catches, 67 yards).
The Broncos would also love to see Chris Marshall, a former five-star prospect who joined Boise State last offseason after stops at Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Kilgore College, enter the mix coming off an injury-plagued junior season. Marshall has elite size at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds with plenty of speed.
“I mean, he’s obviously one of the most talented receivers on our team, but he’s got to be able to do it consistently,” Danielson said of Marshall. “Last season didn’t go the way he wanted or the way we wanted it for him and that can go a lot of different ways, but Chris has grown a ton in his time here. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. Obviously some injuries hit or things didn’t go his way … that’s old news.”