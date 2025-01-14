Boise State transfer portal tracker: Former Bronco Prince Strachan commits to USC
A second former Boise State player has found a new home via the transfer portal.
Wide receiver Prince Strachan has committed to USC, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound Strachan ended his sophomore season at Boise State with 25 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown.
Strachan shined for the Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl, hauling in four passes for 40 yards in a 31-14 College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Penn State. Strachan also had a 20-yard receiving touchdown late in the third quarter that was called back on a penalty.
Strachan — Boise State’s only projected starter to enter the portal — was set to be the team’s starting X receiver in 2025.
During a press conference last week, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson spoke glowingly of Strachan.
“I love Prince,” Danielson said. “All I can speak to is I know Prince wanted to be here, but in this landscape there’s a lot of people involved that can pull at your heartstrings and mentality. But I love Prince and wish him absolutely nothing but the best.”
Earlier this month, former Boise State backup quarterback Malachi Nelson transferred to UTEP. Nelson, a five-start prospect coming out of Southern California’s Los Alamitos High School, initially signed with USC before transferring to Boise State last January.
Strachan, a native of The Bahamas, didn’t take up football until 2019. He played for Florida’s John Carroll High School and was rated the No. 199 player in the Sunshine State for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.
Boise State was the three-star prospect’s only FBS offer coming out of John Carroll.
Strachan joins a USC receiving corp that returns its top two pass-catchers from a season ago in Makai Lemon (52 receptions, 764 yards, three touchdowns) and Ja’Kobi Lane (43 receptions, 525 yards, 12 touchdowns).
The Trojans finished 7-6 overall last year in their first season in the Big Ten, including a 4-5 mark in conference play.
Boise State is set to return quarterback Maddux Madsen, star tight end Matt Lauter and wide receiver Latrell Caples — and potentially Cam Camper — as Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty moves on to the NFL.
Here are the Broncos’ 12 transfer portal losses during the winter cycle:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
Here are Boise State’s six portal additions:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)