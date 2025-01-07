Ashton Jeanty declares for NFL Draft
In what may be the least surprising news of 2025, Boise State junior tailback Ashton Jeanty officially declared for the NFL Draft Tuesday afternoon.
Jeanty posted a thank-you message to Boise State fans on X.
“First of all, I want to thank God for all the opportunities he has given me. I wouldn’t be here without him,” Jeanty wrote. “I want to thank Boise State and the coaches who recruited me and gave me a chance to show my greatness. The community is what makes this place special, and the support and love from Bronco Nation is unmatched.
“Last but not least, I want to thank all of my family and friends for their support throughout my college career. I’m excited to announce I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine, and I’m proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level.”
Jeanty produced one of the best running back seasons in college football history as a junior, turning 374 carries into 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He led the country in all three categories en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
His 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards during the 1988 season.
The Broncos rode Jeanty to a 12-2 overall record, a second straight Mountain West Conference title and the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. The dream season ended in the Fiesta Bowl with a 31-14 loss to Penn State.
Jeanty closes his Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes for 862 yards and six TDs.
A graduate of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, Jeanty ran for 821 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman and nearly doubled his production last season with 1,347 yards and 14 TDs while catching 43 passes for 569 yards and five scores.
Jeanty, a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, won the 2024 Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football). He was second in the AP Player of the Year voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty is projected to be an early selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.