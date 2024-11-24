Boise State Broncos ON SI

Coaches Poll top 25: Boise State up to No. 11 after Wyoming victory

Broncos were No. 13 in last week’s poll

Boise State did just enough Saturday night to hang on for a 17-13 Mountain West Conference victory at Wyoming. 

The Broncos (10-1, 7-0), who clinched a spot in the Mountain West Football Championship, moved up to No. 11 in that latest US LBM Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday morning. Boise State was No. 13 in last week’s poll. 

Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty ran for 169 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys (2-9, 2-5). He is up to 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns for the season. 

Boise State will wrap up the regular season at 10 a.m. Friday with a non-conference game against future Pac-12 foe Oregon State (5-6) at Alberstsons Stadium. The Broncos will host the Mountain West Football Championship on Friday, Dec. 6 against UNLV (9-2, 5-1) or Colorado State (7-4, 5-1).  

Oregon (11-0), which had a rare late-November bye week, received all 55 first-place votes in the poll. Boise State’s 37-34 Week 2 loss at Oregon proved the Broncos can play with the nation’s best. 

Ohio State (10-1) is ranked second, followed by Texas (10-1), Penn State (10-1) and Notre Dame (10-1).

Indiana (10-1), previously ranked No. 5, dropped to No. 10 after suffering a 38-15 loss at Ohio State. Alabama (8-3) dropped six spots to No. 13 and Ole Miss (8-3) fell seven spots to No. 16. 

There was also chaos in the Big 12 as Arizona State (9-2) took down BYU (9-2) while Kansas (5-6) defeated Colorado (8-3). The Sun Devils checked in at No. 15 in Sunday’s rankings with BYU (No. 20) and Colorado (unranked) tumbling. 

Army (9-1), ranked No. 17 last week, also dropped five spots after a 49-14 loss to Notre Dame. 

Boise State was No. 12 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, which determine the 12-team playoff field. The next CFP rankings will be released Tuesday. 

The four highest-ranked conference champions receive a first-round playoff bye.

Here is the college football Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 14 of the 2024 season:

Week 14 Coaches Poll Top 25

Nov. 24, 2024

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia

7. Miami (Florida)

8. Tennessee

9. SMU

10. Indiana

11. Boise State

12. Clemson

13. Alabama

14. South Carolina

15. Arizona State

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Tulane

19. Texas A&M

20. BYU

21. UNLV

22. Army

23. Memphis

24. Missouri

25. Illinois 

Schools dropped out: No. 18 Colorado; No. 25 Kansas State. 

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 124; Colorado 115; Duke 31; Syracuse 19; Louisville 8; Louisiana 7; Washington State 6; LSU 3; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Iowa 1; Georgia Tech 1; Baylor 1

Published
