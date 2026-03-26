Why Boise State wide receiver Cam Bates is primed for a breakout season

Following a lengthy offseason, Boise State is set to begin spring football practice on Thursday.

The Broncos, who are coming off a 9-5 campaign in 2025 and the program’s third consecutive Mountain West championship, will compete in the Pac-12 next fall alongside current members Oregon State and Washington State, fellow MWC programs Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State and Texas State of the Sun Belt.

With several roles to fill on both sides of the ball, Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting five returning players who are primed for a major jump in production next season.

We have already taken a look at wide receiver Quinton Brown, edge rusher Bol Bol, tight end Matt Wagner and safety Derek Ganter Jr. and are wrapping up the series with another receiver: Cam Bates.

Cam Bates, wide receiver

The Broncos have three big holes to fill at wide receiver as Latrell Caples (51 receptions, 617 yards, three touchdowns) and Chase Penry (30 receptions, 394 yards, one TD) are both out of eligibility while Chris Marshall (30 receptions, 574 yards, two TDs) transferred to Arkansas.

One of the spots could be filled by Cam Bates, a deep threat who appeared in all 14 games last season with eight starts.

“He’s a football guy,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Bates in the middle of last season. “Cam Bates has had games where he doesn’t get the ball and I’ve yet to see him have a bad attitude. I’ve yet to see him be frustrated, and he probably is. You want touches, that’s not bad to want to score touchdowns and make plays. But he’s so focused on the team, so focused on getting better.”

Rated a three-star recruit coming out of Texas’ Mansfield Timberview High School, Bates was the No. 186 overall player in Texas and the No. 168 wide receiver prospect nationally in the 247Sports class of 2024 composite rankings. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from Texas Tech and Toledo, among others.

Bates played in 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 and tallied nine catches for 67 yards. He entered last season with big expectations but fell behind others in the receiver pecking order, finishing with 17 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown while carrying the ball six times for 78 yards and two more scores.

Danielson said Bates stepped up as a leader in Boise State’s wide receiver room during offseason workouts.

“He is a no-bad-days, anything-for-the-team guy,” Danielson said. “And he has stepped up in his leadership with the receiver group, and it’s been so cool to see.”

Now a team leader, Bates is primed for a breakout junior season with the Broncos.