Boise State transfer portal tracker: Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown commits to Broncos
Boise State’s running back room got a little deeper Tuesday.
Keyjuan Brown, a redshirt freshman from Louisville, has committed to Boise State, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. Brown will have three years of eligibility remaining.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Brown had 47 carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Cardinals, who finished 9-4 overall with a victory over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Brown also saw limited action as a true freshman, carrying it 11 times for 65 yards and a score.
Brown was third on Louisville’s running back depth chart behind fellow freshmen Isaac Brown — the 2024 ACC Rookie of the Year — and Duke Watson. Brown ran for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns while Watson added 597 yards and seven TDs.
A prep star in Georgia, Brown for 7,476 yards and scored 98 total touchdowns during his time at South Atlanta High School. He was rated a three-star prospect and signed with Louisville over offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and numerous others.
Brown will compete for playing time with fellow transfer Malik Sherrod of Fresno State and returning backs Sire Gaines, Breezy Dubar and Dylan Riley. Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who is expected to be a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season as Boise State finished 12-2 overall with a College Football Playoff appearance.
The Broncos should remain an offensive force next fall with quarterback Maddux Madsen, tight end Matt Lauter, wide receivers Cameron Camper and Latrell Caples and others set to return.
Brown is Boise State’s seventh addition during the winter transfer portal cycle.
Here are the Broncos’ seven portal additions:
Running back Keyjuan Brown (Louisville)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are Boise State’s 12 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
