Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos sustain first major loss in wide receiver Prince Strachan
After shining for Boise State in the College Football Playoff, sophomore wide receiver Prince Strachan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-5, 211-pound Strachan was Boise State’s No. 3 wide receiver for most of the 2024 season. An X receiver, Strachan finished his sophomore campaign with 25 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown.
Strachan made a big impact in the Fiesta Bowl, catching four passes for 40 yards in a 31-14 CFP quarterfinal loss to Penn State. Strachan also had a 20-yard receiving touchdown late in the third quarter that was called back on a hands-to-the-face penalty.
Strachan is the 12th Bronco — and first starter — to enter the portal during the winter transfer cycle. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
A native of The Bahamas, Strachan didn’t begin playing football until he moved to the United States in 2019. He played for Florida’s John Carroll High School and was rated the No. 199 player in the Sunshine State for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.
Boise State was the three-star prospect’s only FBS offer coming out of high school.
Strachan had 12 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman and was slated to be a key piece of the Boise State offense in 2025. The Broncos are set to return quarterback Maddux Madsen, star tight end Matt Lauter and wide receivers Cam Camper and Latrell Caples as Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty moves on to the NFL.
After the Fiesta Bowl, outgoing Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter warned that many Broncos were being courted by other programs.
“We are behind right now in the NIL game,” Koetter wrote in a Facebook post. “Our best players are getting offered between 2 and 10 times what we can offer. We are losing recruits in the portal to schools that are just flat outbidding us. I know it’s not all about the money and Coach D and staff will undoubtably continue to find ‘the right kind of guys,’ but money is an issue.”
Here are the Broncos’ 12 transfer portal losses during the winter cycle:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
Here are Boise State’s six portal additions:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
