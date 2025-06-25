BC Bulletin

Inside the ACC: Final 2025 Mock Draft for The Top ACC Players

It is NBA Draft Day, and the ACC has a ton of talented players preparing to change their lives and enter the NBA. Let's take a look at the projections of where each player will land ahead of the draft.

Justice Sandle

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

It is NBA Draft Day, and the ACC has a ton of talented players preparing to change their lives and enter the NBA. Let's take a look at the projections of where each player will land ahead of the draft.

No. 1: Dallas Mavericks - Cooper Flagg (PF, Duke)

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after losing to the Houston Cougars in t
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

He was the No. 1 pick since he entered college; it was only a matter of where he was going to go. Flagg was easily the best player in the country last season, and for him, this is like going straight from high school to the NBA because of his age. Flagg will be walking into a great scenario for the talented Duke player.

No. 4: Charlotte Hornets - Kon Knueppel (SG,Duke)

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Co
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

One of the best shooters, if not the best shooter in the draft. Knueppel will have a chance to be with some of the best playmakers in the league, but the Hornets organization needs some revamping in itself anyway. This could be the smartest choice in the draft, but the Hornets could go elsewhere with their needs. Knueppel would be a great three-and-D guard to pair with Lamelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Read More ACC Basketball News:

Inside the ACC: Every ACC Player Invited to the NBA Combine

ACC Announces A Change In Basketball Scheduling - What Does It Mean For Each School?

Inside the ACC: Dallas Mavericks Capture the Flagg, ACC Players Standing Out at Combine

No. 9: Brooklyn Nets - Khaman Maluach (C, Duke)

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) shoots the ball over Houston Cougars forward Ja
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) shoots the ball over Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the first of the five picks the Brooklyn Nets have in the first round of this draft, they will be looking to rebuild their entire team. A center with early starting potential like Maluach is an easy pick to improve the defensive abilities of the Nets while also adding a possible perimeter shooter if he can develop his three-ball.

No. 29: Phoenix Suns - Maxime Raynaud (PF, Stanford)

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) after a dunk against the Louisville Cardinals
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) after a dunk against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Had he been on a better team, Raynaud would be in lottery talks. He is a steal in this draft, and the idea of him playing with Devin Booker is salivating. He can be a day one starter if developed right, and with the lack of depth on the Suns roster in the frontcourt, Raynaud could be a great early addition.

Read More:

feed

When: 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/ACC