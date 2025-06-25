Inside the ACC: Final 2025 Mock Draft for The Top ACC Players
It is NBA Draft Day, and the ACC has a ton of talented players preparing to change their lives and enter the NBA. Let's take a look at the projections of where each player will land ahead of the draft.
No. 1: Dallas Mavericks - Cooper Flagg (PF, Duke)
He was the No. 1 pick since he entered college; it was only a matter of where he was going to go. Flagg was easily the best player in the country last season, and for him, this is like going straight from high school to the NBA because of his age. Flagg will be walking into a great scenario for the talented Duke player.
No. 4: Charlotte Hornets - Kon Knueppel (SG,Duke)
One of the best shooters, if not the best shooter in the draft. Knueppel will have a chance to be with some of the best playmakers in the league, but the Hornets organization needs some revamping in itself anyway. This could be the smartest choice in the draft, but the Hornets could go elsewhere with their needs. Knueppel would be a great three-and-D guard to pair with Lamelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
No. 9: Brooklyn Nets - Khaman Maluach (C, Duke)
With the first of the five picks the Brooklyn Nets have in the first round of this draft, they will be looking to rebuild their entire team. A center with early starting potential like Maluach is an easy pick to improve the defensive abilities of the Nets while also adding a possible perimeter shooter if he can develop his three-ball.
No. 29: Phoenix Suns - Maxime Raynaud (PF, Stanford)
Had he been on a better team, Raynaud would be in lottery talks. He is a steal in this draft, and the idea of him playing with Devin Booker is salivating. He can be a day one starter if developed right, and with the lack of depth on the Suns roster in the frontcourt, Raynaud could be a great early addition.
