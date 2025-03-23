Boston College Baseball Pitcher Joey Ryan Earns Fourth Save of Season, The Rundown: March 23, 2025
The Boston College Eagles baseball team forced a rubber match after evening its series with the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.
A big part of the Eagles’ success was the performance of Eagles pitcher Joey Ryan.
Ryan entered the game in the sixth inning and allowed three hits, one earned run, and struck out five batters. He earned the save, his fourth of the season.
Today’s Schedule:
- Fencing: Boston College in NCAA Fencing Championships | Live Stats
- Sailing: Boston College in Friis Team Race | New London, Conn.; Boston College in Szambecki Team Race | Norfolk, Va.; Boston College at Harvard
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at Duke | 11 a.m.
- Softball: Boston College vs. NC State | noon | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Georgia Tech | noon
- Baseball: Boston College vs. No. 17 UNC | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Softball: NC State 5, Boston College 0.
- Baseball: Boston College 3, UNC 2.
- Women's Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College 17, No. 5 Stanford 9.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
160 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's hockey will learn its postseason fate on Sunday afternoon during the NCAA Selection Show.
- Class of 2026 defensive end and defensive tackle Jermaine Polk received an offer from Boston College. In 2024, Polk recorded 52 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and one interception.
- Boston College football shared a couple photos from spring practice on Saturday.
