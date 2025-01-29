BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball to Compete in 2025 Beanpot at Fenway Park

The event will be held at Fenway for the first time since 2019.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

Fenway Park has announced that it will host the 2025 Beanpot.

The event will feature Boston College, Harvard, UMass, and Northeastern.

The Eagles hold a dominant 44-19-1 lead all-time in the Beanpot. Boston College captured the championship in 2022 and 2023. 

In 2024, Boston College defeated Harvard 17-9 in the semifinals on April 2, however lost to Northeastern in the finals 7-0 on April 9. 

The Baseball Beanpot has been played since 1990. This will be the 25th time that Fenway Park has hosted the event and the first time since 2019. 

This year, Boston College will play Northeastern in the first round of the event on April 1, while Harvard will play at UMass.

The Beanpot finals will be on April 29. First pitch for the consolation game will be at 4 p.m. ET while the championship will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. 

The event marks a busy stretch in the Eagles schedule as the team could play nine games in the span of ten days. On top of the Beanpot, Boston College has a midweek matchup against Maine on April 30 as well as hosts Miami from April 25-27 and Stanford from May 2-4.

Boston College will open its season on Friday, Feb. 14 with a road series against USC Upstate. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.

More News From Boston College Eagles On SI:

How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 8 UMass Lowell

Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Talks Leaving Program, Bill O’Brien

Boston College Football, UConn Set to Play Four Future Games

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC