Boston College Baseball to Compete in 2025 Beanpot at Fenway Park
Fenway Park has announced that it will host the 2025 Beanpot.
The event will feature Boston College, Harvard, UMass, and Northeastern.
The Eagles hold a dominant 44-19-1 lead all-time in the Beanpot. Boston College captured the championship in 2022 and 2023.
In 2024, Boston College defeated Harvard 17-9 in the semifinals on April 2, however lost to Northeastern in the finals 7-0 on April 9.
The Baseball Beanpot has been played since 1990. This will be the 25th time that Fenway Park has hosted the event and the first time since 2019.
This year, Boston College will play Northeastern in the first round of the event on April 1, while Harvard will play at UMass.
The Beanpot finals will be on April 29. First pitch for the consolation game will be at 4 p.m. ET while the championship will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
The event marks a busy stretch in the Eagles schedule as the team could play nine games in the span of ten days. On top of the Beanpot, Boston College has a midweek matchup against Maine on April 30 as well as hosts Miami from April 25-27 and Stanford from May 2-4.
Boston College will open its season on Friday, Feb. 14 with a road series against USC Upstate. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.
