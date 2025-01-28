Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Talks Leaving Program, Bill O’Brien
Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos spoke to the media on Tuesday during Florida State’s newcomer press conference.
The Waycross, Ga., native spent two seasons with the Eagles before leaving the program in November of 2024 and entered the transfer portal after being benched for Grayson James.
Shortly after, Castellanos committed to Florida State.
He spoke about his decision to leave Boston College and enter the portal during the season.
“I would just say, unfortunately things didn’t happen the way I wanted them to happen,” said Castellanos. “Unfortunately, a lot of the things that was out there is not true, but that’s past me now. I’m here now. I’m a part of something special. I’m a Seminole along with these guys so my main focus now is just leading these guys and trying to turn this thing around and help this community and this fan base bring back the excitement that everyone is used to.”
Through eight games in 2024, Castellanos went 99-of-161 for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions as well as tallied 93 rush attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown.
He also shared the difference in his two years in Chestnut Hill and how he developed as a player in that time frame.
“2023 was my first year playing,” said Castellanos. “Just [a] young guy, just going out there, trying to make plays, have fun and then this year just more of leading and trying to actually be efficient and progress and actually being a quarterback and just managing the game and taking what the defense gives me and just stuff like that. I’d say this year, just the game slowed down for me a lot and I was able to just dissect and read and just make plays with my arms instead of my legs this year.”
Castellanos had nothing but positive things to say about Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien and added that his coaching improved his abilities.
“Playing with him and him leading me and coaching me, it meant a lot,” said Castellanos. “With a guy with his history and his background and the guys he’s coached, I thought he was an amazing coach, thought he was great for me. He taught me things that I didn’t know and progressed me in the way of like a passer and more efficient in throwing the ball and stuff like that and just being able to dissect defense and read and stuff like that. I would say he helped me a lot of just understanding the game and to understand the position.”
