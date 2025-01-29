How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 8 UMass Lowell
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (18-4-1, 11-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to win its seventh straight game as it hosts the No. 8 UMass Lowell River Hawks (13-7-3, 6-5-2 HE) on Friday night.
Since returning for the second half of the season, the Eagles have been scorching hot. Boston College lost its second semester opener to Merrimack on Jan. 10 and has won every game from that point which includes wins over Merrimack and Harvard as well as series sweeps over No. 7 Providence and No. 10 Boston University.
The River Hawks have been streaky since the start of 2025. UMass Lowell opened the year winning the Coachella Valley Cactus Cup, then lost three straight games, a pair to No. 6 Maine and Stonehill.
Most recently, the River Hawks tied with Providence 3-3 and won 1-0. In the tie, UMass Lowell won the shootout 1-0.
This will be the third contest of the season between the two teams. During the series in December, Boston College and UMass Lowell tied the opener 3-3 with the River Hawks winning the shootout 2-1 while the Eagles took the finale 3-2.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass Lowell:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Lowell River Hawks
When: Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass Lowell: The River Hawks tied and defeated the Providence Friars over the weekend 3-3 (1-0 SO) and 1-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a series sweep over the Boston University Terriers over the weekend 6-2 and 2-0.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was earlier in the season on Dec. 9, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass Lowell 3-2 to end its first semester of play.
