BC Bulletin

How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 8 UMass Lowell

The Eagles look to continue their win streak on Friday night against the River Hawks.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men's Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (18-4-1, 11-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to win its seventh straight game as it hosts the No. 8 UMass Lowell River Hawks (13-7-3, 6-5-2 HE) on Friday night. 

Since returning for the second half of the season, the Eagles have been scorching hot. Boston College lost its second semester opener to Merrimack on Jan. 10 and has won every game from that point which includes wins over Merrimack and Harvard as well as series sweeps over No. 7 Providence and No. 10 Boston University. 

The River Hawks have been streaky since the start of 2025. UMass Lowell opened the year winning the Coachella Valley Cactus Cup, then lost three straight games, a pair to No. 6 Maine and Stonehill. 

Most recently, the River Hawks tied with Providence 3-3 and won 1-0. In the tie, UMass Lowell won the shootout 1-0. 

This will be the third contest of the season between the two teams. During the series in December, Boston College and UMass Lowell tied the opener 3-3 with the River Hawks winning the shootout 2-1 while the Eagles took the finale 3-2.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass Lowell:

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Lowell River Hawks

When: Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. ET 

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, UMass Lowell: The River Hawks tied and defeated the Providence Friars over the weekend 3-3 (1-0 SO) and 1-0. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a series sweep over the Boston University Terriers over the weekend 6-2 and 2-0. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was earlier in the season on Dec. 9, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass Lowell 3-2 to end its first semester of play.

More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI: 

Boston College's Jacob Fowler, Teddy Stiga Win Weekly Hockey East Awards

Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 15

How Boston College's Sweep Over Boston University Impacted Hockey East Standings

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey