Boston College Baseball Tops Cal to Take Series

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (15-8, 5-3 ACC) baseball team picked up a series win over the Cal Golden Bears (13-10, 0-5 ACC) after winning the middle game of the series 9-6 on Saturday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village.

The Golden Bears struck first in the top of the first inning. Shortstop Jett Kenady blasted his fifth home run of the season to score three runs and put Cal up 3-0.

Prior to the home run, Cal catcher Hideki Prather got on base after being hit by a pitch as the leadoff batter and first baseman Daniel Murillo reached on a throwing error by Boston College.

The Eagles got on the board in the home half of the inning on an RBI double by right fielder Jack Toomey, bringing home second baseman Ty Mainolfi from second base to cut into their deficit 3-1.

Cal extended its lead in the fourth 4-1 on an RBI single by designated hitter Lawson Olmstead which dropped into the shallow part of left field.

The Golden Bears’ hot offense continued into the fifth where center fielder Joshua Hanson blasted a deep home run into center field to make it a 5-1 ballgame. The shot marked Hanson’s second of the season.

In the sixth, Boston College plated eight runs to give the Eagles the 9-5 lead. The first came off an RBI double by Mainolfi. Left fielder Nick Wang got hit by a pitch to get on base, Toomey dropped an infield single to load the bases with no outs, and first baseman Danny Surowiec hit a grand slam to give Boston College the 6-5 lead.

The Eagles loaded up the bases again later in the inning and brought in an additional three runs on a bases-loaded drawn walk by shortstop Julio Solier and a double sac fly by Mainolfi.

The Golden Bears tacked on another run on a solo home run in the seventh by left fielder Carl Schmidt to make BC’s lead 9-6, but that was the only run Cal could get late in the contest.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, Mudd went three innings and allowed six hits, three runs (two earned), and struck out two batters.

John D Mitchell, Luke D’Ancona, Kyle Kipp entered the game out of the bullpen.

Next up, Boston College and Cal play the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for noon ET on ACCNX.