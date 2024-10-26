Boston College DE Quintayvious Hutchins Records Career-Best Game, The Rundown: October 26, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins had a career-best night in the Eagles 31-27 loss to the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night.
In his seventh appearance of the year, Hutchins recorded four total tackles (three solo and one assisted), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception.
According to Boston College Athletics, his interception was the first by a BC defensive lineman since defensive end Shitta Sillah against Louisville in 2020.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at UNC Wilmington Invite
- Sailing: Boston College at Nickerson Trophy (Medford, Mass.), at Schell Trophy (New Haven, Conn.), at Urn Trophy (Providence, R.I.)
- Rowing: Boston College at Head of the Fish | Saratoga, N.Y.
- Fencing: Boston College at Temple (Nikki Franke Classic) | 8 a.m. ET | YouTube | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College vs. Clarkson | 2 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Soccer: Boston College vs. Stony Brook | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: Boston College vs. Western Michigan | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Swimming: (Men’s)- Army 216, Boston College 84; (Women’s)- Army 182, Boston College 116.
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Virginia Tech 0.
- Field Hockey: No. 10 Duke 1, No. 9 Boston College 0.
- Football: Louisville 31, Boston College 27.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
9 days.
Did You Notice?
- Alumni Stadium recorded an attendance of 42,887 at Boston College’s 31-27 loss to Louisville on Friday night.
- Former Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie was at Alumni Stadium for the Eagles homecoming game.
- Boston College football shared the broadcast call from ESPN2 of the sole touchdown the second half, a six-yard catch by tight end Jeremiah Franklin.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
October 26, 2008: Running back AJ Dillon returned from an ankle injury to rush for 149 yards and a touchdown as Boston College defeated No. 25 Miami in the Red Bandana Game, 27-14.
Special Media:
