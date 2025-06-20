Boston College Football '26 Commit Takes Official Visit: The Rundown
Boston College class of 2026 wide receiver/tight end commit William "Tex" Vaughn took an official visit to Chestnut Hill last weekend.
"I had an unforgettable Official Visit at BOSTON COLLEGE last weekend," said Vaughn via X. "Huge thank you to the coaches, staff, and players for showing me love! The energy, the culture, the vision — different!"
The Kings Mountain High School product is one of 19 commitments for Boston College's class of 2026. He announced his decision to come to The Heights on May 24.
He is rated as a three-star prospect and ranks No. 516 nationally, No. 26 in tight ends, and No. 26 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Friday, June 20.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Thursday, June 19.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
71 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College football offensive lineman and current Director of Football Initiatives Josh Beekman was awarded with BC’s Community Service Award.
- Boston College alumnus and ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath shared a photo of the Eagles' New Balance Red Bandanna uniforms to her Instagram story on Wednesday night. Boston College unveiled its primary two uniforms under the expanded partnership the same night.
- Multiple Boston College athletics programs honored Juneteenth on Thursday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"You should see my daddy."- Ernie Stautner
