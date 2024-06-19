Boston College Hockey Sets Program Record for Academics; The Rundown: June 19, 2024
Boston College set a new program record with 16 men's student-athletes who were named to the 2023-24 Hockey East All-Academic team: Colby Ambrosio, Jamie Armstrong (five-time honoree), Jacob Bengtsson, Paul Davey, Lukas Gustafsson, Oskar Jellvik, Jan Korec, Ryan Leonard, Jack Malone, Alex Musielak, Gabe Perreault, Mike Posma (three-time honoree) Eamon Powell (two-time honoree), Gentry Shamburger (three-time honoree), Will Smith and Will Traeger each achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or better. The previous program record was 11 following the 2007-08 and 2022-23 seasons.
Additionally, the women's team also had 14 players included on the 2023-24 Hockey East Women's All-Academic team: Bailey Callaway, Grace Campbell (two-time honoree), Sidney Fess (two-time honoree), Cailin Flynn (two-time honoree), Kara Goulding (two-time honoree), Kate Ham, Molly Jordan, Annaka Mettler, Julia Pellerin, Bella Pomarico, Gaby Roy, Sammy Smigliani, Morgan Trimper (five-time honoree) and Carson Zanella (two-time honoree).
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
75 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College men's basketball will compete in the Cayman Islands Classic from Nov. 24-26. The eight-team tournament will also include Boise State, Duquesne, Hampton, High Point, Missouri State, Old Dominion, and South Dakota State.
- The Boston College swimming & diving team named Dara Torres as its next head coach. She is a five-time Olympian in the sport and has won 12 medals--four gold, four silver and four bronze.
- 2025 three-star quarterback Shaker Reisig committed to BC football. Reisig is the Eagles' 16th commitment for the class of 2025.
- BC softball added two transfers with infielder Janis Espinoza from Mt. San Antonio College and right-handed pitcher Kelly Colleran from Boston University.
- Former Boston College standout and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was part of a photoshoot showcasing his team's new helmets.
Special Media:

