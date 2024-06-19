BC Bulletin

Boston College Hockey Sets Program Record for Academics; The Rundown: June 19, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Hunter De Siver

Apr 11, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Cutter Gauthier (19) celebrates his goal in the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament during the second period against the Michigan Wolverines at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Cutter Gauthier (19) celebrates his goal in the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament during the second period against the Michigan Wolverines at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports / Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College set a new program record with 16 men's student-athletes who were named to the 2023-24 Hockey East All-Academic team: Colby Ambrosio, Jamie Armstrong (five-time honoree), Jacob Bengtsson, Paul Davey, Lukas Gustafsson, Oskar Jellvik, Jan Korec, Ryan Leonard, Jack Malone, Alex Musielak, Gabe Perreault, Mike Posma (three-time honoree) Eamon Powell (two-time honoree), Gentry Shamburger (three-time honoree), Will Smith and Will Traeger each achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or better. The previous program record was 11 following the 2007-08 and 2022-23 seasons.

Additionally, the women's team also had 14 players included on the 2023-24 Hockey East Women's All-Academic team: Bailey Callaway, Grace Campbell (two-time honoree), Sidney Fess (two-time honoree), Cailin Flynn (two-time honoree), Kara Goulding (two-time honoree), Kate Ham, Molly Jordan, Annaka Mettler, Julia Pellerin, Bella Pomarico, Gaby Roy, Sammy Smigliani, Morgan Trimper (five-time honoree) and Carson Zanella (two-time honoree).

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

75 days. 

Did You Notice? 

Special Media:

Check out our…

Published
Hunter De Siver

HUNTER DE SIVER

Home/All Things BC