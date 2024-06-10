Boston College Lacrosse's Cassidy Weeks, Mckenna Davis Invited to U.S. Sixes Training Camp
Boston College women’s lacrosse players Cassidy Weeks and Mckenna Davis have been invited to the U.S. Sixes Training Camp at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md., from June 10-12.
Weeks, who plays midfield, saw time in 40 games including 23 starts during the Eagles national championship run. Last season, the graduate tallied 40 goals and nine assists for 49 points, 90 shots, 65 shots on goal, and four game-winners.
Davis, who plays attacker, saw time in 23 games, all starts. Last season, the junior tallied 26 goals and 69 assists for 95 points, 70 shot attempts, 49 shots on goal, and two game-winners.
According to the official press release, Davis’ 69 assists put her at 143 on her collegiate career and broke the program record for most career assists.
Weeks and Davis are two of 24 lacrosse players who were invited to the multi-day event and will be led by USC head coach Lindsey Munday. Army West Point head coach Michelle Tumolo will serve as an assistant coach during the event.
The duo is just two of multiple Eagles team members that have been invited to a training camp since the end of the season. Shea Baker, Lydia Colasante, Shea Dolce, and Emma LoPinto were invited to the U.S Women’s U20 Training Camp which will be held from June 19-21 at the headquarters as well.
Read More:
Four Boston College Lacrosse Standouts Invited to U.S. U20 Women's Training Camp
Boston College Men’s Basketball Adds Assistant Coach to Staff