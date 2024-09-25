Boston College Men’s Soccer Records Fourth Draw of Season, The Rundown: September 25, 2024
The Boston College Eagles men’s soccer team tied with the Boston University Terriers 1-1 on Tuesday night at Nickerson Field.
The match remained scoreless until late when Terriers forward Damola Salami scored in the 81st minute of the contest to give Boston University the one-goal advantage. Midfielder Markus Ramsey and forward Andrea Di Blasio tallied assists. The Eagles responded in the 86th minute with a goal from defender Diego Ochoa, his first of the season, to force the draw.
Boston College goalie Brennan Klein tallied one goal against and three saves, while Boston University goalie Sheraz Saadat tallied one goal against and five saves.
With the draw, the Eagles move to 3-2-4 on the year and the Terriers move to 1-2-6.
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Golf: 1st Place in Red Bandanna Invitational.
- Men’s Soccer: Boston College 1, Boston University 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
16 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women’s basketball team released its conference schedule for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday night.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse team announced its fall ball schedule.
- Boston College women’s golfer Cynthia Zhang won the individual title in the Red Bandanna Invitational with a +3 score, the first Eagle to take home the crown in the history of the tournament. The team win with a +19 score marks the third-straight victory in the event.
