Boston College Men’s Soccer Releases Spring Schedule, The Rundown: February 18, 2025

The Boston College men’s soccer program released its 2025 spring schedule on Monday. 

Boston College kicks off the slate on March 15 at Hartford Athletic, followed by home games against UConn on March 29, Bryant on April 5, and Brown on April 12, and caps off the spring with a road game against Harvard on April 26. 

In total, the Eagles will play five games between March and April. 

Today’s Schedule:

  • Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Merrimack | Weymouth, Mass. | 3 p.m.

Eagles Results:

No games were scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

193 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College softball third baseman Janis Espinoza celebrated her birthday on Monday.
  • The Boston College football program announced its Student-Athletes of the Week.
  • The Boston College baseball program shared photos from its 11-9 win over USC Upstate on Sunday.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“It was what you play basketball for. You play to compete for championships. You work hard. People think it’s about how many points you have. No. You play to win, and that’s the only number that counts how many you get in that ‘W’ column.”

Bill Curley

