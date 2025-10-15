Boston College Men's Soccer Thwarts AIC: The Rundown
It might have taken one half of play to warm up, but Boston College poured in the goals on Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over AIC at the Newton campus Lacrosse and Soccer Field.
After ending the first period with a slim 1-0 lead, the Eagles stormed back in the second half of play for an emphatic victory. WIth the win, Boston College moved back to .500 on the season at 6-6-1, but unfortunately will not help the Eagles' pitiful conference record, which currently sits at 1-4-1.
BC senior forward Nikolai Rojel scored a pair of goals on the night, one assisted by Bryan Toro and the other by Aidan Farwell. Three different Eagles found the back of the net to account for the rest of the team's offensive production, with senior midfielder Ask Ekeland, sophomore midfielder Dylan Mafong and senior forward Johannes Hanken Tjostheim all making their way onto the box score.
Next up for the Eagles lies a weekend road trip to Dallas, Texas to face off against the SMU Mustangs on October 18. The Mustangs currently sit at 6-3-3 overall, and will more than likely be a heavy favorite against the visiting eagles. The game also serves as an opportunity for BC to pick up just its second road win of the season.
Here's The Rundown for Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025:
Wednesday's Schedule:
There are no athletic events scheduled for Wednesday, October 15.
Tuesday's Results:
- Women's Tennis: Regional Championships | Cambridge, Mass. | Results not available at time of publishing
- Women's Golf: Second place out of 11 teams at the Quinnipiac Classic
- Men's Soccer: Boston College 5, AIC 0
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:
19 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's basketball was picked by the media to finish even worse than the team did last season at 18th in the conference. BC finished last year 17th in the ACC and missed out on the conference tournament.
- Boston College men's soccer freshman keeper Andrej Borak has been tapped as this week's ACC defensive player of the week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“There was a level of pride that he carried with him. You can’t underestimate the impact of having a local guy stay home and excel and that’s what he did. You got to look at his contributions in a myriad of ways—the performance, the leadership, the sustained success he had, but also him being from Massachusetts and what he meant to the community.”- Martin Jarmond on Bill Curley
