Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Speaks on Loss to Virginia Tech, The Rundown: October 18, 2024
The Boston College Eagles football team suffered its third loss of the season with a 42-21 defeat to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night.
After the game, quarterback Thomas Castellanos spoke about the loss and emphasized that the handling the ball needs to be improved.
“I just got to do a better job and take care of the ball,” said Castellanos. “That was not on the backs or anybody else. The ball is in my hands, every play, every snap. I got to do a better job at protecting the ball and being better.”
The junior went 17-of-26 for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and three fumbles (two lost) as well as 20 carries for 58 yards.
With the loss, Boston College falls to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in ACC play.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College at ITA Regionals | Cambridge, Mass.
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Bruno Classic | Providence, R.I.
- Women’s Cross Country: Boston College at Princeton Fall Classic | 10:30 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Men’s Cross Country: Boston College at Princeton Fall Classic | 11:15 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Florida State | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey | Boston College vs. AIC | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Football: Virginia Tech 42, Boston College 21.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
17 days.
Did You Notice?
- Three-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Dennis Uzochukwu has received an offer from Boston College. The senior is a product of Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Ga., and ranks No. 1,769 nationally, No. 130 in offensive tackles, and No. 179 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.
- Boston College class of 2025 quarterback commit Shaker Reisig recorded his 100th career touchdown pass in Union High School’s 59-30 win over Yukon.
- The Boston College football program shared the ESPN call from the Eagles first touchdown of the night in their 42-21 loss to Virginia Tech.
