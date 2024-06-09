Boston College’s Emma Tavella Competes in NCAA Track and Field Championships, The Rundown: June 9, 2024
Boston College track and field athlete Emma Tavella participated in the 2024 NCAA Championship Finals on Saturday evening.
Tavella competed in the Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase Final where she finished in 11th place with a 9:55.89 time. With the score, the senior earned a spot on the All-American Second-Team.
According to the official press release, Tavella is the third Boston College athlete to compete in the Women’s 3,000 Steeplechase, joining Jennifer Donvan in 2003-04 and Danielle Winslow in 2016.
This year, Alabama’s Doris Lemngole won the event and broke the NCAA for the fastest time.
- Multiple high school recruits will be at Boston College on Sunday to take part in its third summer camp. Some prospects who will attend include class of 2025 quarterback Jackson Kilburg, class of 2026 quarterback Alex Medyn and multi-way athlete Gideon Legall, as well as class of 2026 running back Jeremy Seidi.
- Former Boston College men’s hockey player Cutter Gauthier was honored at the USA Hockey’s President’s Awards Dinner for winning Player of the Year and the Bob Jones Award.
- Class of 2025 running back Jaylin Brown committed to Louisville on Saturday night. Brown chose the Cardinals over multiple other programs including Boston College.
- Boston College football commit Marcelous Townsend officially announced his decision to play for the Eagles on social media on Saturday. Towsend committed to Boston College on Monday.
