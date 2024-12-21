Boston College Sends Offer to Class of 2026 Athlete, The Rundown: December 21, 2024
Three-star class of 2026 athlete Brayden Rouse has received an offer from Boston College.
“AG2G,” wrote Rouse via X. “Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and family for helping me earn an offer from Boston College.”
The high school junior is a product of Kell High School in Marietta, Ga., and ranks No. 374 nationally, No. 30 in linebackers, and No. 43 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.
Rouse plays on both sides of the ball. In 2024, he tallied 105 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and five pass breakups as well as caught 25 receptions for 378 yards and eight touchdowns.
Today's Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. SMU | noon ET | The CW | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women's Basketball: Boston College 83, Central Connecticut State 56.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
55 days
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women's basketball team shared Holiday photos ahead of its matchup with Central Connecticut State on Friday.
- Boston College class of 2025 signees Omarion Davis and Sterling Sanders will officially join the Eagles progam on Monday. The pair were two of 27 signees to Boston College's class and are two of 13 early enrollees from the group.
- Boston College men’s soccer player CJ Williams was drafted by the New England Revolution as the No. 65 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.
