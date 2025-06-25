Boston College Softball Transfer Pitcher Signs With Appalachian State
Boston College softball transfer pitcher Gabriella Aughton has a new home.
The Pittsburgh, Penn., native has signed with Appalachian State, the program announced on Wednesday.
“Signed,” said App State softball via X. “Welcome to the High Country, Gabriella.”
Aughton spent three seasons with the Eagles where she appeared in 16 games and notched an 0-2 record and 8.25 ERA. In 28 innings pitched, she allowed 39 hits, 36 runs (33 earned), six doubles, two triples, nine home runs, walked 27 batters, and struck out 13.
In 2025, she was a part of a weak pitching group due to injuries. During the Eagles’ 22-29 season, she made 10 appearances, all in relief, and allowed 19 hits, 17 runs (15 earned), two doubles, one triple, four home runs, walked 12 batters, and struck out nine in 13.2 innings of work. She boasted a 7.68 ERA and did not record a win or loss.
Aughton was one of five Boston College players to enter the portal during the offseason, joining pitcher Abby Dunning (Clemson), outfielder Darien McDonough (Binghamton), shortstop Gator Robinson (Cal), and second baseman Emma Jackson (Cal).
She entered the portal on May 12, just eight days after Boston College’s season came to a close with an 8-7 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.
She joins a Mountaineers program that went 23-27 overall in 2025 which included a 13-11 mark in Sun Belt play, and made an appearance in the Sun Belt Tournament where they lost to Louisiana in the quarterfinals 2-1.