Boston College Women's Basketball Set to Host Bryant: The Rundown

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Basketball (BC_WBB) via X

Boston College women’s basketball has learned an opponent for its 2025-26 campaign.

The Eagles will host Bryant on Dec. 9.

The last time these two teams met was during the 2024-25 campaign on Dec. 15. Boston College dominanted Bryant 94-46 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The matchup was revealed after Bryant released its non-conference slate for the upcoming season.

The schedule has 13 games, seven at home and six on the road.

Bryant University is located in Smithfield, R.I., and is a part of the America East conference.

Boston College will share its full schedule at a later date.

Kim Rankin
