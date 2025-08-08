Boston College Women’s Basketball Set to Host Bryant: The Rundown
Boston College women’s basketball has learned an opponent for its 2025-26 campaign.
The Eagles will host Bryant on Dec. 9.
The last time these two teams met was during the 2024-25 campaign on Dec. 15. Boston College dominanted Bryant 94-46 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The matchup was revealed after Bryant released its non-conference slate for the upcoming season.
The schedule has 13 games, seven at home and six on the road.
Bryant University is located in Smithfield, R.I., and is a part of the America East conference.
Boston College will share its full schedule at a later date.
Today’s Schedule:
Men’s Soccer: Boston College vs. Fairfield (exhibition) | 4 p.m. ET
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Thursday, August 7.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
22 days.
