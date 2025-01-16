Boston College Women's Basketball Travels to Miami For Conference Matchup, The Rundown: January 16, 2025
The Boston College Eagles (10-8, 1-4 ACC) women’s basketball team is looking to snap a four-game losing streak as it travels to Coral Gables, Fla., to take on the Miami Hurricanes (11-5, 1-4 ACC) on Thursday night.
Both teams have put up double-digit wins this season but have struggled in conference play. Like the Eagles, the Hurricanes will also be riding a four-game losing streak into the game. Both look to get their seasons back on track.
This will be the 51st meeting between the two. Miami leads the all-time series 30-20.
The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
Today's Schedule:
- Skiing: Boston College in St. Lawrence Carnival | Whiteface Mountain, Wilmington, N.Y.
- Women's Basketball: Boston College at Miami | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
29 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program will be holding a Mega Camp on June 1. The event will be hosted by Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien.
- The Boston College cross country & track and field program shared photos from its practice on Wednesday.
- Multiple Boston College women's basketball players reveled their favorite pregame meal.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“It's part of being a good team. You have to play in tough environments.”- Cory Schneider
Special Media:
