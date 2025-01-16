Boston College Women's Basketball Travels to Miami For Conference Matchup, The Rundown: January 16, 2025

BC Bulletin

The Boston College Eagles (10-8, 1-4 ACC) women’s basketball team is looking to snap a four-game losing streak as it travels to Coral Gables, Fla., to take on the Miami Hurricanes (11-5, 1-4 ACC) on Thursday night. 

Both teams have put up double-digit wins this season but have struggled in conference play. Like the Eagles, the Hurricanes will also be riding a four-game losing streak into the game. Both look to get their seasons back on track. 

This will be the 51st meeting between the two. Miami leads the all-time series 30-20. 

The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

Today's Schedule:

  • Skiing: Boston College in St. Lawrence Carnival | Whiteface Mountain, Wilmington, N.Y.

Eagles Results:

No games were scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:

29 days.

Did You Notice?

  • The Boston College football program will be holding a Mega Camp on June 1. The event will be hosted by Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien.
  • The Boston College cross country & track and field program shared photos from its practice on Wednesday.
  • Multiple Boston College women's basketball players reveled their favorite pregame meal.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“It's part of being a good team. You have to play in tough environments.”

Cory Schneider

