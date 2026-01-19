Former Boston College Football Defensive Lineman Commits to UAB: The Rundown

Former Boston College football defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4, 2025, has committed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The official announcement came from the program’s X account on Sunday morning.

“Sterling Sanders is officially a blazer!” the post said.

Sterling Sanders is officially a Blazer!✍️ pic.twitter.com/fBkOQa5ktA — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) January 18, 2026

A former four-star prospect by 247 Sports out of Blythewood, S.C., Sanders appeared in one game in 2025, which allowed him to maintain his redshirt.

Prior to his career on the Heights, as a senior in high school, Sanders recorded 40 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 23 quarterback pressures, including a rushing touchdown.

247 Sports ranked Sanders a top-30 overall prospect from South Carolina after he gained Preseason All-State honors and was named to the Preseason Mr. Football watch list. He also competed in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

“I want to thank Boston College for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play here,” Sanders wrote when he entered the portal. “After praying and talking with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I will have [four] years of eligibility remaining.”

Now, Sanders will head closer to home to begin the next chapter of his college football career.

2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood - Arkansas DB Ashton McShane - Liberty LB Daveon “Bam Crouch - Kansas DL Edwin Kolenge - Vanderbilt WR Reed Harris - Arizona State RB Turbo Richard - Indiana TE Stevie Amar Jr. - UCLA WR Cedric Lott Jr. - Incarnate Word DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke - Bryant WR/RB Datrell Jones - Holy Cross LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan - Rutgers DL Sterling Sanders - UAB OL Jadon Lafontant - Rhode Island WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty - Louisville DE Jayden Fry - Sam Houston DB Omarion Davis - Penn State TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) - UConn LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton - Miami WR Semaj Fleming - App State QB Shaker Reisig - Texas State LB Bryce Steele - Troy RB Alex Broome LB Jaylen Blackwell OL Ryan Mickow - Tulane WR Ismael Zamor DB Amari Jackson - Maryland DT Owen Stoudmire - Nebraska

Here is The Rundown for Monday, Jan. 19:

Monday's Schedule:

There are no games scheduled.

Sunday's Results:

Women's basketball: 73-58 loss at California. | Box Score | Recap

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

25 days.

Countdown to Boston College women's lacrosse's season opener:

18 days.

Did You Notice?

Over the weekend, the Boston College men's hockey team dropped two straight games to Providence, which marks the first time in 24 years that the Eagles were swept by the Friars in a weekend series.

• Four in a row and seven out of eight

• Back-to-back sweeps over top-15 opponents

• First weekend sweep over BC since 2002



Shoutout to Friartown for bringing the heat last night!#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/VAB2gHUiGj — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) January 18, 2026

Nevertheless, the Eagles moved up in NPI rankings to No. 15 from No. 17 — in large part thanks to losing in overtime on Friday, and the fact that Providence is a quality opponent from BC's conference.

NPI Talk- why did @BC_MHockey 'move up' to 15 despite a 0-2 week?



1) BC's NPI number dropped, but Princeton & MinnSt Ls dropped both more, moving BC 'up' (BC's current NPI (53.52) would've ranked 19th last week)



2) Despite this, BC still lost ground on teams in the 11-14 range pic.twitter.com/PNhNY2hGPX — Eric Gallanty (@ericgallanty) January 18, 2026

Conte Forum was very much alive as the Boston College men's basketball team snatched an overtime win from visiting Syracuse on Saturday afternoon, and the players took notice — particularly Fred Payne, who dropped a career-high 26 points.

Hey bc nation when y’all show up like that it means a lot!! 🦅🦅 https://t.co/08uQRicZ5l — Fred Payne (@SniperPayne5) January 18, 2026

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“Welles was full of adventure, always was kind of leaping from the highest places. But he was also kind of like a guardian angel.”

- Alison Crowther (mother of Welles)

