Former Boston College Football Defensive Lineman Commits to UAB: The Rundown
Former Boston College football defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4, 2025, has committed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The official announcement came from the program’s X account on Sunday morning.
“Sterling Sanders is officially a blazer!” the post said.
A former four-star prospect by 247 Sports out of Blythewood, S.C., Sanders appeared in one game in 2025, which allowed him to maintain his redshirt.
Prior to his career on the Heights, as a senior in high school, Sanders recorded 40 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 23 quarterback pressures, including a rushing touchdown.
247 Sports ranked Sanders a top-30 overall prospect from South Carolina after he gained Preseason All-State honors and was named to the Preseason Mr. Football watch list. He also competed in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
“I want to thank Boston College for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play here,” Sanders wrote when he entered the portal. “After praying and talking with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I will have [four] years of eligibility remaining.”
Now, Sanders will head closer to home to begin the next chapter of his college football career.
2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:
- TE Ty Lockwood - Arkansas
- DB Ashton McShane - Liberty
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch - Kansas
- DL Edwin Kolenge - Vanderbilt
- WR Reed Harris - Arizona State
- RB Turbo Richard - Indiana
- TE Stevie Amar Jr. - UCLA
- WR Cedric Lott Jr. - Incarnate Word
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke - Bryant
- WR/RB Datrell Jones - Holy Cross
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan - Rutgers
- DL Sterling Sanders - UAB
- OL Jadon Lafontant - Rhode Island
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty - Louisville
- DE Jayden Fry - Sam Houston
- DB Omarion Davis - Penn State
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) - UConn
- LB Tim Hays
- DB Omar Thornton - Miami
- WR Semaj Fleming - App State
- QB Shaker Reisig - Texas State
- LB Bryce Steele - Troy
- RB Alex Broome
- LB Jaylen Blackwell
- OL Ryan Mickow - Tulane
- WR Ismael Zamor
- DB Amari Jackson - Maryland
- DT Owen Stoudmire - Nebraska
Here is The Rundown for Monday, Jan. 19:
Monday's Schedule:
- There are no games scheduled.
Sunday's Results:
Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:
- 25 days.
Countdown to Boston College women's lacrosse's season opener:
- 18 days.
Did You Notice?
- Over the weekend, the Boston College men's hockey team dropped two straight games to Providence, which marks the first time in 24 years that the Eagles were swept by the Friars in a weekend series.
- Nevertheless, the Eagles moved up in NPI rankings to No. 15 from No. 17 — in large part thanks to losing in overtime on Friday, and the fact that Providence is a quality opponent from BC's conference.
- Conte Forum was very much alive as the Boston College men's basketball team snatched an overtime win from visiting Syracuse on Saturday afternoon, and the players took notice — particularly Fred Payne, who dropped a career-high 26 points.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Welles was full of adventure, always was kind of leaping from the highest places. But he was also kind of like a guardian angel.”
- Alison Crowther (mother of Welles)
