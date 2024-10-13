Boston College Women’s Soccer Comes Up Short Against No. 22 Florida State, The Rundown: October 13, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College women’s soccer team lost to the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles 1-0 on Saturday night.
The sole goal happened in the 54th minute of the contest and was scored by forward Jordynn Dudley. Midfielder Lara Dantas tallied the assist.
In total, the Florida State offense outshot Boston College 14-9 and had more shots on goal 6-3.
Eagles goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied five saves in her outing.
With the loss, Boston College falls 10-4-1 overall and 2-3-1 in ACC play. Florida State moves to 8-2-2 overall and 3-2-1 in ACC play.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Regional Championships | Cambridge, Mass.
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at Dartmouth Invitational
- Sailing: Boston College at Captain Hurst (Hanover, N.H.), at Women's Atlantic Coast Championship Final (Annapolis, Md.)
- Field Hockey: No. 8 Boston College vs. No. 41 Stanford | noon ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College 5, Holy Cross 1.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 4 Michigan State 4, No. 2 Boston College 3.
- Women’s Soccer: Florida State 1, Boston College 0.
- Volleyball: Stanford 3, Boston College 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
22 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College softball team defeated Boston University 4-0 in its fall ball game.
- Boston College class of 2026 quarterback commit Corin Berry threw four touchdowns in Charter Oak’s 36-13 win over Los Osos.
- The Boston College women’s soccer team celebrated Pink Night on Saturday.
