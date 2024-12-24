Former Eagle Zay Flowers Surpasses 1,000 Yards For First Time In Career, The Rundown: December 24, 2024
Boston College's own Zay Flowers surpassed 100 yards for the fifth time this season on Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial win that knotted both teams up at 10 wins atop the AFC North.
Going into the game, Flowers was 84 yards from the 1000-mark. With a spectacular 49-yard reception, the former Eagle reached the milestone for the first time in his career.
Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson and Flowers have continued to strengthen their connection in his second year. It's safe to say the BC alum is one of the league's better young receivers.
Flowers currently sits at 11th in receiving through 16 weeks, and is in position to make his first Pro Bowl as well, coming in at seventh overall in the last voting update.
After a stellar rookie season, Flowers has improved in every metric and continues to be an integral part of one of the league's best offenses. He became the first Ravens receiver to reach the milestone since 2021.
Jackson spoke about Flowers’ milestone in his postgame presser on Saturday evening.
"It means a lot just to have a 1,000 [yard] receiver," Jackson said. "Shoutout to Zay.... That's my boy right there, that's my guy. [He's] my little brother."
The Ravens continue to be amongst the top teams in the NFL nearly two years into Flowers’ career. If the team is able to reach its first Super Bowl in over a decade, the second-year receiver will be a vital reason why.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled on Monday, Dec. 23.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
52 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College sophomore forward Ryan Leonard opened the scoring in U.S. Hockey's World Juniors final pre-tournament game.
- BC Football is just four days away from its matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social