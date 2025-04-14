How to Watch: Boston College Softball's Midweek Game Against Quinnipiac
The Boston College Eagles (18-21, 4-11 ACC) softball team is looking to get back in the win column as it hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-19, 8-5 MAAC) on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles are looking to snap their two-game skid after suffering a series loss to Louisville over the weekend. Boston College took the opening game 3-1 on Friday afternoon and lost the final two of the series 5-2 on Friday evening and 14-13 on Saturday.
Quinnipiac is riding a three-game winning streak into the matchup after earning a series sweep over Mount St. Mary’s over the weekend 3-2 (nine innings) on Friday, 4-3 on Saturday, and 4-3 on Sunday.
This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. Last time the pair met was on March 17, 2024. Boston College defeated Quinnipiac 5-0 at home.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs. Quinnipiac:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Quinnipiac Bobcats
When: Tuesday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
