How to Watch: Boston College Softball's Midweek Game Against Quinnipiac

The Eagles are looking to get back in the win column versus the Bobcats on Tuesday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles (18-21, 4-11 ACC) softball team is looking to get back in the win column as it hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-19, 8-5 MAAC) on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Eagles are looking to snap their two-game skid after suffering a series loss to Louisville over the weekend. Boston College took the opening game 3-1 on Friday afternoon and lost the final two of the series 5-2 on Friday evening and 14-13 on Saturday. 

Quinnipiac is riding a three-game winning streak into the matchup after earning a series sweep over Mount St. Mary’s over the weekend 3-2 (nine innings) on Friday, 4-3 on Saturday, and 4-3 on Sunday. 

This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. Last time the pair met was on March 17, 2024. Boston College defeated Quinnipiac 5-0 at home.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs. Quinnipiac: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Quinnipiac Bobcats

When: Tuesday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass. 

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Quinnipiac: The Bobcats earned a series sweep over the Mount St Mary's Mountaineers this past weekend 3-2, 4-3, and 4-3. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series loss to the Louisville Cardinals over the weekend. Boston College took the first game 3-1 and dropped the final two 5-2 and 14-13. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on March 17, 2024. Boston College defeated Quinnipiac 5-0 at home. 

Kim Rankin
