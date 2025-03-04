Shea Dolce’s Career-Best 16 Saves Leads No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Past Dartmouth
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team (7-0, 2-0 ACC) recorded a home win over the Dartmouth Big Green (4-1) 16-3 on Tuesday.
The Eagles’ offensive success was highlighted by Rachel Clark and Emma LoPinto, who tallied five points apiece as well as Mckenna Davis, who recorded six while their defensive success was led by goalie Shea Dolce, who tallied a career-best 16 saves and a .842 save percentage.
In the opening frame, Clark put Boston College on the board 38 seconds into the contest, one of three in the quarter from the senior, followed by an additional score by Davis less than a minute later.
The first quarter also saw goals from LoPinto and Devon Russell to put the Eagles up 6-0 after the first 15 minutes of play.
Boston College extended its lead in the second quarter with a pair of goals by LoPinto and another by Clark to give the Eagles a 9-0 lead heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Eagles outscored the Big Green 4-1 in the third quarter with goals from Davis, Maria Themelis, Kylee Colbert, and LoPinto.
Dartmouth got on the scoreboard in the final 24 seconds of the quarter with a goal by Mia Puccio.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles tacked on three final goals to their score by Molly Driscoll, Brooke McLoy, and Giulia Colarusso.
The Big Green added a pair of goals in the final 3:08, both from Catherine Erb.
Up next, Boston College travels to South Bend, Ind., to take on the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.
2025 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Remaining Schedule:
March 8: at Notre Dame
March 12: at Albany
March 15: vs. Louisville
March 18: at Brown
March 22: at Stanford
March 29: vs. Pitt
April 5: at UNC
April 12: vs. Virginia
April 17: at Syracuse