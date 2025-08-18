Shippe's Shutout Powers Boston College Women's Soccer Past FDU: The Rundown
The Boston College women’s soccer team picked up its second win of the season on Sunday, cruising past Fairleigh Dickinson, 4-0, thanks to goals from Amalia Dray, Sophia Lowenberg, Sophia Reale, and Milla Lee. Lowenberg’s goal marked her second tally of the year, and Reale notched her first career goal in the contest.
On Thursday, the Eagles defeated Stonehill College, 4-1, to open up their season with a commanding victory on home turf. With its second triumph of the early stages of the 2025 campaign, BC’s goal differential increased to 8-1 through two games.
Sadie Mathis, Anndi Wright, and Baylor Goldthwaite each picked up assists, while freshman goalie Olivia Shippee made five saves in her second career start.
The Eagles outshot FDU, 10-6, in Sunday’s match.
BC returns to action on Friday at 5 p.m. against Cornell. BC goes on its first road trip of the season on Aug. 25 to Urbana-Champaign, Ill. to take on Illinois and open up conference play on Sept. 18 at Newton Campus Soccer & Lacrosse Field against Pittsburgh.
Here's the Rundown for Monday, August 18, 2025:
Monday's Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 18.
Sunday's Results:
Women's Soccer: Boston College 4, Farleigh Dickinson 0.
- Boston College football tight end Ty Lockwood, who transferred to the Heights from Alabama during the winter, spoke after Sunday's fall training camp practice. Lockwood is a former four-star high school recruit from Thompson's Station, Tenn.
- Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien provided an injury report on a few of BC's first-unit players after Saturday's team scrimmage.
- 2009-born Boston College men's hockey commit Finn Sears announced his decision in a heartfelt video montage on Instagram.
On This Date in Boston College history:
August 18, 2010: Harold Connolly, who won the gold medal in the hammer throw in the 1956 Olympics, died at the age of 79.
