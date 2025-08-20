What is the Perfect Start to the 2025 Boston College Football Season: The Rundown
With the 2025 college football season set to officially kick off this weekend, every team in the country is dreaming of what its own perfect start looks like - especially if you're a Boston College fan.
That's because there's a realistic chance that BC walks into a ranked mid-season matchup with Clemson a perfect 5-0, and it's not a big stretch to see how it could happen. Just take a glance at the schedule.
First up, there's Fordham, which will be a forgone conclusion. Week two sees the Eagles take on Michigan State in what will be the first true test of the season. At one point this offseason, I said that this game was a toss up, but the addition of Dylan Lonergan under center completely changes the potential of the BC offense for the better, and it makes me feel as though they should come into that game as a favorite, even if it is on the road.
Then, the Eagles head across the country to take on Stanford, and unless Frank Reich has turned that team into his old Indianapolis Colts, BC should be a heavy favorite there, too, before taking a week off for a bye. Then, Cal visits town with a roster that was depleted via the transfer portal last season. That makes Boston College 4-0 and squarely in the hunt for a top 25 spot.
All of this comes to a head against Pitt, who touts one of the best defensive rosters in the ACC from a talent perspective. If BC can pull that win off, it will find itself squarely inside the top 25 with a whirlwind of momentum behind it before hosting Clemson. I'm not saying that would be a win, but anything can happen in college football.
Here's the Rundown for Wednesday, August 20, 2025:
Tuesday's Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 20.
Monday's Results:
There were no games scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
10 days. We're almost there.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Eagles OnSI staffer Graham Dietz decided to put his head down and get to work thinking about how the ACC could rebrand now that it's a coast-to-coast conference.
- On the hoops front, Boston College has locked in a visit with a high-profile four-star recruit for later this fall.
- Boston College men's soccer has announced its promotional nights for this season. The themes include Pizza Night, International Students Night, Club Night, Pink Night, Scoop and Score, and Senior/Alumni Night.
Today in Boston College History
August 20, 1984: Soccer player Laura Georges, who went on to be the Secretary General of the French Football Federation, was born in Le Chesnay, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt, France.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Not only did Ernie [Stautner] play defensive football for us but many times when the going got rough, which was often, he played offense too. He's been a credit to all athletes, and certainly been a credit to professional sports."- Art Rooney Sr.
